SABATINO UNVEILS ICONIC STORE IN NEW YORK CITY'S GRAND CENTRAL MARKET

The century-old family business brings fresh truffles and world-class products to New Yorkers and the world during the heart of white truffle season

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabatino, revered worldwide for its fresh truffles and premium truffle products, is thrilled to announce the debut of its first-ever U.S. retail location in New York City opening on November 13, 2024, right in the heartbeat of Grand Central Terminal. This iconic new space is a dream destination for culinary adventurers, offering New Yorkers unparalleled access to the celebrated flavors of Italy's rich, truffle-filled soils.

"Truffles are woven into the very fabric of our family story," says Federico Balestra, CEO and third-generation leader of Sabatino. "Since my grandparents Sabatino and Giuseppina opened a humble shop in Umbria, Italy, in 1911, we've been on a journey to unearth treasures and share them with the world. It all began in that small Italian store, where their passion for truffles ignited a legacy. Sabatino has continued to grow because we're always hunting for new and unique ways to bring truffles to the table. Here in New York City, we are going back to our roots and are meeting truffle-lovers right where they are, just steps away from their train, making it easier than ever to bring the treasures of Italian soil into their homes and on their plates."

Inside this one-of-a-kind shop, guests can experience the timeless allure of seasonal truffles—from Sabatino's own orchards in Umbria and partner farms throughout Europe. With experts on hand, each customer will find guidance in selecting the ideal truffle, whether it's the legendary White Truffle (Tuber magnatum pico), the robust Black Winter Truffle (Tuber melanosporum), or a curated range of truffle-inspired offerings perfect for gifting or personal indulgence.

To celebrate the opening on November 13, Sabatino invites all to add a touch of luxury to their lunch with a unique offering: bring any lunch purchased from Grand Central Market to Sabatino's new shop between 11:30 AM and 4:00 PM and receive a complimentary serving of freshly shaved truffles as a finishing touch. It's a way to elevate a weekday lunch into a moment of indulgence and a celebration of the everyday luxuries truffles bring.

The Sabatino store will be open during Grand Central Market hours: Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Saturday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Grand Central Market has four convenient entrances, located at East of the Main Concourse near Track 19, across from the 4/5/6 subway entrance in Lexington Passage, halfway down Graybar Passage at the top of the stairs, and via Lexington Avenue at 43rd Street.

This milestone marks the start of a new chapter for Sabatino. The opening of its first retail store is just the beginning, and the company is thrilled to continue delivering exceptional truffle and culinary experiences. Stay tuned as more exciting developments are unveiled.

About Sabatino

Discover the magic of truffles with Sabatino, the world's largest truffle specialist based in Montecastrilli, Italy, and West Haven, CT. Family-owned and operated for generations, Sabatino offers a premium selection of the finest truffle species and high-quality truffle products. Trusted by renowned chefs worldwide, Sabatino's products are also available to consumers, allowing them to bring the enchantment of truffles to their own kitchen. Sabatino is guided by family stewardship, preserved values and traditions, and an enduring passion for the art of truffle. Join us in the next chapter of this century-old culinary journey by visiting www.sabatino1911.com

About Grand Central Terminal

Grand Central Terminal is one of America's greatest transportation hubs and one of New York City's most iconic buildings. Grand Central Terminal is the terminus of Metro-North Railroad, and home to a number of boutique restaurants, cocktail lounges, a gourmet market, and many specialty shops. In 2023, Grand Central's historic footprint was expanded with the opening of Grand Central Madison, a 700,000-square-foot terminal and concourse designed to service the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). LIRR access into Manhattan's east side was the most transformative expansion of LIRR service in over a century. For more on Grand Central Madison, visit https://new.mta.info/grandcentralmadison. For more on Grand Central visit https://www.grandcentralterminal.com.

SOURCE Sabatino