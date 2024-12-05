SABATINO UNVEILS NEW 125,000 SQ FT DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN WEST HAVEN, CONNECTICUT

Expansion Boosts Capacity and Reinforces Sabatino's Position as the Global Leader in Premium Truffles

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabatino, the largest and most productive truffle company in the world, has announced today the opening of its new distribution center in West Haven, Connecticut. This state-of-the-art facility expands Sabatino's warehouse capacity by 40%, positioning the company to meet the increasing global demand for its premium truffle products.

With operations spanning from Italy to major U.S. cities like Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, Sabatino oversees every step of the truffle journey—from cultivation to creation. This new facility serves as a central hub for production, packaging, and shipping of Sabatino's diverse lineup, including luxury oils, condiments, honey, seasonings, spreads, and instant meals. Each product benefits from a direct, traceable supply chain that connects Sabatino's orchards to the tables of chefs and food lovers worldwide.

The West Haven facility is designed with cutting-edge automation technology, featuring advanced robotics that streamline operations and enhance efficiency. This innovative approach will allow the brand to meet the rising consumer demand while ensuring the highest standards of quality and service. Although the facility will start with current staffing levels, Sabatino plans to hire more talent in 2025 to keep up with growing needs.

In addition to boosting distribution capabilities, the new center is built with sustainability at the forefront. The facility is equipped with solar panels, significantly reducing our carbon footprint, and aligning with our commitment to environmentally responsible practices. This investment not only supports brand growth but also reflects our dedication to a sustainable future.

"This new facility marks an exciting milestone for Sabatino," said Federico Balestra, third-generation owner, and CEO. "The expansion enables us to better meet growing demand, enhance our service, and uphold our sustainability values. It's an important step in our U.S. growth, which also includes our first retail location at New York City's Grand Central Terminal."

Thomas McQuillan, Chief Development Officer, and sustainability expert, added, "Our new facility embodies our vision for a greener future. By integrating sustainable practices and advanced technology, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also minimizing` our environmental impact. This is a critical step forward in our journey towards sustainability."

As a key hub in Sabatino's global network, the West Haven center brings renowned truffle products to chefs, food lovers, and professionals worldwide—reliably and sustainably. This expansion in the U.S. is just the beginning: Sabatino is also enhancing its Italian facilities to meet rising global demand while maintaining the excellence that makes Sabatino truffles a staple in kitchens across continents.

Discover the magic of truffles with Sabatino, the world's largest truffle specialist based in Montecastrilli, Italy, and West Haven, CT. Family-owned and operated for generations, Sabatino offers a premium selection of the finest truffle species and high-quality truffle products. Trusted by renowned chefs worldwide, Sabatino's products are also available to consumers, allowing them to bring the enchantment of truffles to their own kitchen. Sabatino is guided by family stewardship, preserved values and traditions, and an enduring passion for the art of truffle. Join us in the next chapter of this century-old culinary journey by visiting www.sabatino1911.com

