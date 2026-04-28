Saber Astronautics Conducts Live Satellite Jamming Demonstration on Conference Floor at Space Symposium

BOULDER, Colo., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saber Astronautics today announced the successful execution of the new SBMS Singularity Platform, coordinating live satellite jamming from the conference floor at the 41st Space Symposium.

The demonstration, performed from Saber's exhibit booth on April 16, showcased the ability to conduct live electromagnetic effects against a satellite link in real time, done in a controlled environment using authorized satellite services.

Saber Astronautics demonstrating jamming of a live satellite in real time, led by our US Director, Nathan Parrott. Speed Speed

The event marked one of the first public integrations of commercial effects providers into an operationally relevant space mission scenario, highlighting a shift toward more flexible and accessible approaches to space operations.

The demonstration used Saber's Space Battle Management System (SBMS), a software platform already deployed to classified environments. Singularity extends SBMS to allow operators to coordinate multiple mission effects together, in real time.

Unlike experimental systems that require years of development before deployment, SBMS is already fielded within classified environments and operationally accepted across multiple U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command and STARCOM units, supporting thousands of users across the USA, NATO, and allies. As such, SBMS Singularity can be rapidly integrated into existing mission environments.

"This is a game changer," said Saber's US Director, Nathan Parrott. "We've shown that effects don't have to be tied to long acquisition cycles. They can be orchestrated through software and deployed when they're needed."

SBMS Singularity supports a range of effects, including kinetic, rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), optical, and other mission needs. By providing a unified environment operators can plan and execute across distributed systems in real time.

"We had a genuine 'wait… what just happened' moment when it worked– live, on a conference floor," said Dr. Jason Held, CEO of Saber Astronautics. "And then we realized what it actually meant: we're no longer limited to one system at a time. We can orchestrate multiple effects together, on multiple systems, in real time."

The event drew strong interest from senior military and space operations personnel in attendance, reinforcing the demand for capabilities that can be deployed quickly, operate within secure environments, and adapt to evolving mission needs.

As space operations continue to expand across government, allied, and commercial sectors, the ability to integrate diverse capabilities into a unified operational framework is becoming increasingly important. Saber's approach demonstrates how commercially developed systems can be applied directly to mission environments without the long timelines traditionally associated with new capability development.

A video of the live demonstration is available to qualified partners.

For inquiries regarding SBMS deployment, contact [email protected].

Please direct enquiries to: [email protected]

About Saber Astronautics

Saber Astronautics' mission is the democratization of space, reducing barriers to space flight, and making space as easy as driving a car. Founded in 2008, Saber Astronautics provides space operations, mission design services, and related software. Saber has R&D laboratories and mission control centres in the USA and Australia, being a trusted supplier to traditional space and government customers as well as NewSpace entrants worldwide.

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SOURCE Saber Astronautics