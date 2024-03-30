SABER College Announces the Launch of its English as a Second Language (ESOL) Program

MIAMI, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SABER College is pleased to announce the launch of its English as a Second Language (ESOL) Program on April 1, 2024. This program, designed to meet the community's communication needs, will offer online classes and aims to provide exceptional education through personalized instruction leveraged on cutting-edge technology. It will facilitate the learning of the English language for students with diverse mother tongues.

The SABER College Online ESOL Program is designed to meet the English learning needs of the community through online classes and leveraging cutting-edge technology.

With a total of 900 hours of online instruction, students will acquire communication skills to function successfully in their daily lives, enter the workforce, and participate in social integration activities in their new country of residence.

The program is divided into five progressive levels, ranging from ESOL Level I to Level V, with an emphasis on developing listening, reading, writing, speaking skills, and intercultural communication. The program is entirely online (3 times a week via Zoom and two asynchronous days with teacher support). It includes practical sessions in oral communication, listening comprehension, pronunciation, and debates to improve interaction skills.

SABER College has a team of highly experienced and qualified teachers dedicated to the success of each student.

Here are the specific benefits of the SABER College ESOL Program:

Improved communication skills: Students will learn to communicate effectively in English in various settings, including the workplace, school, and social gatherings.

Students will learn to communicate effectively in English in various settings, including the workplace, school, and social gatherings. Increased job opportunities: By improving their English skills, students will be better prepared to enter the workforce and find jobs that match their abilities and interests.

By improving their English skills, students will be better prepared to enter the workforce and find jobs that match their abilities and interests. Enhanced social integration: The program will help students integrate into their new community by providing them with the skills to communicate with their neighbors, participate in community activities, and access social services.

Amarilis Somoza, Dean of Academic Affairs at SABER College, said: "We are excited to launch our English as a Second Language Program. We believe this program will be an invaluable resource for those seeking to improve their English communication skills and advance their educational and professional goals."

For his part, Sergio Wong, Director of Admissions and Marketing, commented: "At SABER College, we are proud to offer educational programs that contribute to the economic growth and development of our local community. We are committed to providing our students the tools they need to succeed in today's job market."

Prospective students must be 16 years of age or older and not enrolled in the K-12 school system to enroll in the program. They must also have obtained a High School Diploma or its equivalent (GED). At the beginning of the program, students will be placed at the level that best suits their English proficiency through a placement test.

Level 1: No ability to use the English language:

At this stage, the student needs to gain the ability to comprehend or express words or phrases in English. Communication is limited to gestures or simple signs, and there is no capacity to read or write in English.

Level 2: Minimal English proficiency:

The student has a grasp of vocabulary and expressions. They can engage in repetitive scenarios. They can. Compose sentences and phrases in English.

Level 3: Basic English proficiency:

The student can comprehend and utilize a spectrum of vocabulary and grammar. They can effectively engage in social interactions. Additionally, they are capable of reading and composing complex texts in English.

Level 5: Advanced English proficiency:

The student is proficient in comprehending and utilizing vocabulary and grammar. They can effectively engage in situations, whether formal or informal. They are capable of reading and writing intricate English texts.

SABER College assists students in determining their eligibility for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which can provide financial aid to cover tuition and other educational expenses. Furthermore, the college participates in the federal SAVE program. This program allows immigrant students to verify their immigration status and access additional financial aid options specifically designated for English language learning.

For more information about the SABER College English as a Second Language (ESOL) Program and how to apply, visit www.sabercollege.edu

SABER College: Gateway to the Stars.

About SABER College

Established in 1972, SABER College has a standing reputation for delivering top-notch education in Miami, Florida. Operating as an organization, SABER College is dedicated to offering quality education and professional training in highly demanded fields.

With over fifty years of experience, SABER College has become an institution for workforce development in the Miami region. Our core belief revolves around equipping individuals with skills, language proficiency, vocational training, and professional education across sought-after fields.

At SABER College, we take pride in our role of preparing individuals to contribute to society by helping them reach their aspirations and fostering ethical values. Our programs focus not only on enrichment but also on the personal and professional advancement of our students.

Having been licensed by the Commission for Independent Education (CIE) since 1991 and accredited by the Council for Occupational Education (COE), SABER College remains steadfast in its dedication to empowering students with the knowledge and skills required to excel in their chosen career paths.

For details about SABER College's commitment to providing education, please visit our website at www.sabercollege.edu.

About the SABER College Online ESOL Program

Description: The SABER College Online ESOL Program is designed to meet the English learning needs of the community through online classes and support leveraging cutting-edge technology. This program will facilitate the learning of the English language for students with diverse mother tongues.

Objective: To provide exceptional education through first-class instruction and teacher support leveraged on cutting-edge technology, which will facilitate the English language development of students with diverse mother tongues.

Program details:

Duration: 900 hours

Levels: ESOL I to V

Skills: Listening, reading, writing and speaking, intercultural communication

Online classes: The program is entirely online (3 times a week via Zoom and two asynchronous days with teacher support).

Conversation, pronunciation and debate practices to improve interaction skills

If you want to learn more about the SABER College Online ESOL Program, please visit www.sabercollege.edu

SOURCE SABER College