Saber Partners' CEO Joseph Fichera to Speak at Denver Conference on 'Financing a Clean and Just Power Sector Transition'

NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western Clean Energy Advocates with the National Resources Defense Council is hosting an important conference on Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Denver, Colorado. Joseph Fichera, CEO of Saber Partners, LLC will join a distinguished panel of experts to discuss ways to "Stop Bad Stuff; Expand Good Stuff." Since 2001, Saber Partners has advised the public service commissions in Florida, Texas, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Wisconsin for 13 investor-owned utility securitization transactions or $9.52 billion in bonds involving 8 utilities. Securitization, also known as ratepayer-backed bonds, rate reduction bonds is a primary financial tool that has helped to achieve difficult transitions in the electric utility industry caused by deregulating electricity markets and natural disasters.

The Denver panel will start a discussion for participants on how private capital and financing tools can be developed targeted and implemented. Specifically, the panel will discuss:

Financial transition issues for investor-owned utilities and the communities they serve

Experiences to date of financing plant and community transitions

Financing options such as securitization and other tools to use and the implementation and targeting these tools

In addition to Mr. Fichera, the panel includes these noted experts:

Ron Lehr , Western Grid Group

, Western Grid Group David Schlissel , Director of Resource Planning Analysis, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA)

, Director of Resource Planning Analysis, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) Tom Sanzillo , Director of Finance, IEEFA

, Director of Finance, IEEFA Matthew Brown , Harcourt, Brown & Carey and National Energy Improvement Fund

To register for the conference, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/financing-a-clean-and-just-transition-in-the-power-sector-tickets-45321015377

