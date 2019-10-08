Saber Partners' CEO Joseph Fichera to Speak on Innovative Products at Hong Kong Securitization Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Fichera has been invited to speak with international experts to discuss "Innovative Products: The Global Green Bonds Market." The panel is part of the 2nd Annual Information Management Network (IMN) Asian Structure Credit Summit on is October 17 -18, 2019 in Hong Kong.

Mr. Fichera is an expert in domestic and international capital markets, earning awards for his innovations in corporate, municipal and structured products. The Asian Structured Credit Summit is the primary forum for Pacific Rim based investors to meet with global issuers and advisors of a variety of structured credit including collateralized loan obligation (CLO), covered bonds and asset backed securities.

Since 2007, Mr. Fichera has been a leading innovator in "utility securitization" in the "green" segment of the corporate bond market. This form of securitization is also known as ratepayer-backed bonds, rate reduction bonds (RRB) stranded cost bonds has been a key financial tool for the U.S. electric utility industry. It has helped achieve difficult transitions caused by deregulating electricity markets, natural disasters and environmental compliance.

In 2016, Mr. Fichera advised Florida regulators on a $1.3 billion utility 20-year securitization to finance the early retirement of a nuclear plant. Utility securitization is now seen as a way to encourage the early retirement of coal fired plants and replace with renewable energy.

Consequently, in 2019, he assisted state legislators in drafting model utility securitization legislation in Colorado and Montana for the early retirement of coal plants. He currently serves as an advisor to the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah on similar legislation for Utah.

Since 2001, Mr. Fichera has advised the utility regulators in Florida, West Virginia, Texas, New Jersey, and Wisconsin concerning 13 electric utility securitization global offerings totaling $9.02 billion in bonds involving 8 utilities. Both the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and the Society of Regulatory Financial and Utility Analyst (SURFA) have invited him to speak on industry best practices .

