Saber Power Services acquires Bath Group, Inc.

News provided by

Saber Power Services LLC

13 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

HOUSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saber Power Services, LLC, today announced the acquisition of Bath Group Inc., a prominent engineering and consulting firm headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Founded in 1957, the Bath Group has established itself as a trusted partner for clients requiring electrical, mechanical, instrumentation/control, and commissioning engineering services. By joining forces with Bath, Saber immediately expands its Texas Coastal Bend presence while adding engineering coverage to markets not presently served such as El Paso, Tulsa, and Albuquerque.

Continue Reading

"We are thrilled to welcome the Bath Group to the Saber Power family," says Saber's CEO Brian Bratton. "As an engineering-led firm, Saber can now offer a more robust suite of solutions that will benefit our clients and lead to significant pull-through work for our Maintenance Services and Field Services divisions."

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Saber Power Services' growth and diversification strategies and solidifies its position as a market leader while doubling its engineering capacity. The acquisition simultaneously provides an end-to-end solution for Bath clients previously tasked with seeking multiple organizations to complete their design, installation, testing, and maintenance projects.

About Saber Power Services LLC 

Saber Power Services LLC is a fully integrated electrical power system services firm offering end-to-end solutions for substations and medium-and high-voltage infrastructure across utility, renewables/battery storage, industrial, and other markets. Saber offers deep subject matter expertise utilizing an engineering-led and customer-centric approach to designing, installing, testing, and maintaining electrical infrastructure. The Houston-based company services customers in the Gulf Coast region, North America, and abroad from its Texas offices in Houston, San Antonio, Orange, Corpus Christi, Midland, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth, and Baton Rouge, LA.

SOURCE Saber Power Services LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.