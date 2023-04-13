SabersPro Creates Lightsabers That Personalize the Star Wars Fandom Experience

Local artisans help expand the deep love and appreciation of one of the best-known immersive worlds ever created.

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Star Wars saga is valued at over $70 billion worldwide, making it the fifth highest-growing franchise of all time. You don't get to be one of the top brands the globe has ever seen without building a great base of fans. People of all ages flock to any new movie release, streaming show, or latest toy launch by the many subsidiaries.

All that activity has led to consumers wanting more and more personalization in their collector's items. Fans want to celebrate the unique characters, lands, and creatures they most relate to that are often outside the mainstream leads. Luke Skywalker is excellent, and owning a lightsaber in his honor is always a fan favorite, but there are so many other force-wielding features of the franchise that attract people from all walks of life.

"You'd be amazed at how many requests we get to build lightsabers based on lesser-known characters," says Lev, co-founder of SabersPro. "Once a fan base latches on to a concept or feature of a character, they immediately request we design a new product. It is fascinating to see how personal all the fans take this franchise."

This need for personalization has become a circle philosophy, which creates a more immersive world where fans feel they are being heard.

Go do a quick Google search for "fans create Star Wars," and you'll discover an incredibly diverse galaxy full of vibrant character profiles and planet environments never before seen. The lifespan of this franchise is incredibly long because it inspires the imagination of the fans to expand based on the work already in the mainstream.

"At SabersPro, we are passionate about providing Star Wars fans with an unparalleled experience," continues Lev. "We understand that the Star Wars universe is constantly evolving, and we want to help fans stay connected to it in a way that feels personal and authentic. With our line of dueling, cosplay, and collector sabers, we are thrilled to offer our customers a way to express their individuality and creativity."

The demand for more personalized merchandise has grown tremendously with the rise of new characters and experiences in the Star Wars universe. SabersPro recognizes this trend and has responded by creating a robust line of lightsabers that can be personalized to fit the needs of clients. Many of these sabers include features where custom lights and sounds can expand the user experience.

All of this means that the world of Skywalker Sagas, pint-sized creatures, and space cowboy bounty hunters is likely to thrive well into the future. As it does, fantastic boutique shops like SabersPro will be there to support the ever-growing fandom with all its saber needs. For more information please visit: saberspro.com .

