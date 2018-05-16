Sabert Corp Founder & CEO Receives 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor

The Ellis Island Medal of Honor recognizes individuals who have made it their mission to share their wealth of knowledge, indomitable courage, boundless compassion, unique talents and selfless generosity with those less fortunate; all while maintaining the traditions of their heritage as they uphold the ideals and spirit of America. Since the Medal was founded in 1986, EIHS has honored distinguished and diverse Americans including: Presidents of the United States, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, and activists Muhammad Ali, and Rosa Parks. All have distinguished themselves through their significant philanthropic and humanitarian contributions to this country.

Albert Salama came to the U.S. to pursue his college education, graduating from the University of Rochester with a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He went on to become a Vice President of Manufacturers Hanover Corporation, one of the largest international banks of its time. His entrepreneurial dream eventually led him to launch Sabert Corporation in 1983 from his one bedroom apartment in New York City. Today Sabert Corporation is considered the premier quality leader of the food packaging industry, with over 2,000 employees and 6 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Over the course of the past 20 years, Sabert Corporation's deep-rooted commitment to education has provided over 50 graduating high school students with a four-year college scholarship. Additionally Albert and his wife have played an instrumental role with the capital campaigns of St. Phillips Academy in Newark, NJ and the Willow School in Gladstone, NJ. Albert's passion for humanitarian aid has led him to become a strong supporter of the International Rescue Committee, Save the Children and UNICEF.

"It is a true privilege to join the remarkable recipients of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor," said Albert Salama. "Today more than ever we must recognize all of the inspirational people that have worked hard to make a better life for their families, their communities and America as a whole."

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor ranks among the nation's most renowned awards. The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have officially recognized the Ellis Island Medals of Honor, and each year the recipients are listed in the Congressional Record.

About Sabert Corporation

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 on a single mission: to enhance and advance the way people enjoy food. Today the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide spectrum of packaging solutions for food distributors, restaurants, caterers, supermarkets, national food chains and consumer entertaining. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in New Jersey, California, Kentucky and Indiana as well as manufacturing facilities in Belgium and Zhongshan, China.

Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability, and Economics. Learn more at www.Sabert.com.

