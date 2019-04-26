Sabesp - Material Fact

SAO PAULO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on May 12, 2017, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the State Privatization Program's Board (Conselho Diretor do Programa Estadual de Desestatização – CDPED) established by State Law 9,361, of July 5, 1996, resolved on a meeting held on April 24, 2019 and ratified today, to create a work group with the purpose of evaluate alternatives on Sabesp's corporate reorganization.

The summary of the minutes with such Resolution is available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

The company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

