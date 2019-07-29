SABESP - NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in continuity to the Notice to the Market released on July 17, 2019 regarding the Public Consultation No. 09/2019, which aims to obtain contributions on the methodology and general criteria for updating the Regulatory Asset Base for Sabesp's 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision (OTR), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has requested on this date to the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) the following: (i) an extension of the deadline period, from August 5 to October 16, 2019, so that Sabesp and other interested parties can submit their contributions, as set forth in the regulation of said public consultation; and (ii) the anticipation of the disclosure of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision Agenda.

The requested extension should not compromise the activities schedule and deadlines of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision, which should be completed by April 2021.

Sabesp will keep the market informed on developments in the matter in this Notice to the Market.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

SOURCE Sabesp

