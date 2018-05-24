Sabesp - Second Ordinary Tariff Revision

The reconsideration request consists of an administrative appeal, addressed to ARSESP's CEO, requesting the revision of the regulatory decision substantiated by ARSESP Resolution nº 794/2018 with the purpose of applying the due compensatory adjustment in the revenue, cost of electricity and investments executed in the first cycle.

The clarification and revision request: i) explanation of the reasons that led to a significant reduction in the final forecast of OPEX for the 2017-2020 period; ii) a revision of the calculation of Factor X, of the compensatory adjustment for the delay in the application of the 2nd Ordinary Tariff Revision and the calculation of the financial component related to municipal funds.

The documents sent to the ARSESP, today, can be found on Sabesp's website, in the area of Investor Relations.

