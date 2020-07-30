Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (Sabesp or Company), in compliance with Rule No. 358 issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on May 14, 2020, and the Notices to the Market of June 11 and July 03, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) published:

Technical Note NT.F-0043-2020 and the Detailed Report with the result of Public Consultation nº 05/2020, refering to the definition of the methodology to be used in the calculation of the maximum tariff and the tariff structure for the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp; and

Technical Note NT.F-0042-2020 and the Detailed Report with the result of Public Consultation nº 06/2020, which deals with the definition of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) for the Third Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp.

The above-mentioned documents are available on Sabesp's Investor Relations' website.

