Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity to the Material Facts dated on March 19, April 9, June 3 and July 1, 2020, the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency (ARSESP) published Resolution nº 1,038, extending the exemption from paying water/sewage bills, due in August, for consumers in the "Residencial Social" and "Residencial Favela (Shantytown)" categories.

The full text of ARSESP Resolution nº 1,038 is available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area.

