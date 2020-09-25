Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, together with Iguá Saneamento S.A., the majority leader of the consortium, filed a Commercial Proposal related to Public Competition 09/2020, carried out by the state of Alagoas, through the Infrastructure Secretariat, whose purpose is the concession of provision of water and sewage services in Maceió metropolitan region.

The result of this Competition is expected to be published on September 30.

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments on the subject matter of this Material Fact.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

SOURCE Sabesp

