Sabesp - Material Fact

SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, in continuity to the Material Fact released on May 2, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, after analyzing the final terms of the auction for the concession of Block 2 of the Companhia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos do Rio de Janeiro (CEDAE), in which Iguá Saneamento S.A. ("Iguá"), was the winner, decided not to exercise the option to acquire a stake in the share capital of the Special Purpose Vehicle ("SPV') that will be created to exploit the said concession.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])

SOURCE Sabesp

Related Links

http://www.sabesp.com.br

