SÃO PAULO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of costumers, announces today its 1Q18 results.
In 1Q18, net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 3,699.6 million, a growth of 4% over the same period of last year.
Costs and expenses, which include construction costs, totaled R$ 2,631.4 million, 3.6% up on 1Q17.
Adjusted EBIT, in the amount of R$ 1,071.0 million, increased 4.9% when compared to the R$ 1,021.4 million reported in 1Q17.
Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$ 1,399.0 million, increased 3.4% when compared to the R$ 1,353.4 million reported in 1Q17 (R$ 5,314.8 million in the last 12 months).
Adjusted EBITDA margin in 1Q18 was 37.8%, against 38.0% in 1Q17 (36.0% in the last 12 months).
Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, adjusted EBITDA margin resulted in 45.4% in 1Q18 (47.2% in 1Q17 and 44.9% in the last 12 months).
In 1Q18 the company recorded a net income of R$ 580.4 million, compared to a net income of R$ 674.4 million in 1Q17.
The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp-announces-1q18-results-300646894.html
SOURCE SABESP
Share this article