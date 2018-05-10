SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results

Costs and expenses, which include construction costs, totaled R$ 2,631.4 million, 3.6% up on 1Q17.

Adjusted EBIT, in the amount of R$ 1,071.0 million, increased 4.9% when compared to the R$ 1,021.4 million reported in 1Q17.

Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$ 1,399.0 million, increased 3.4% when compared to the R$ 1,353.4 million reported in 1Q17 (R$ 5,314.8 million in the last 12 months).

Adjusted EBITDA margin in 1Q18 was 37.8%, against 38.0% in 1Q17 (36.0% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, adjusted EBITDA margin resulted in 45.4% in 1Q18 (47.2% in 1Q17 and 44.9% in the last 12 months).

In 1Q18 the company recorded a net income of R$ 580.4 million, compared to a net income of R$ 674.4 million in 1Q17.

