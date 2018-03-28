Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 10,646.6 million, a decrease of 0.3% when compared to the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT, in the amount of R$ 3,967.4 million, increased 15.8% against R$ 3,424.9 million recorded in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$ 5,269.3 million, increased 15.3% compared to R$ 4,571.5 million registered in 2016.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2017 was 36.1%, against 32.4% in 2016.

Disregarding the effects of construction revenues and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.4% in 2017 (43.3% in 2016).

In 2017 the company recorded a net income of R$ 2,519.3 million, compared to a net income of R$ 2,947.1 million in 2016.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp-announces-2017-results-300620779.html

SOURCE SABESP

Related Links

http://www.sabesp.com.br

