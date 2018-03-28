SABESP Announces 2017 Results

SÃO PAULO, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of costumers, announces today its 4Q17 and 2017 results
In 2017, net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 14,608.2 million, an increase of 3.6% over the same period of the previous year.
Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 10,646.6 million, a decrease of 0.3% when compared to the previous year.
Adjusted EBIT, in the amount of R$ 3,967.4 million, increased 15.8% against R$ 3,424.9 million recorded in 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$ 5,269.3 million, increased 15.3% compared to R$ 4,571.5 million registered in 2016.
The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2017 was 36.1%, against 32.4% in 2016.
Disregarding the effects of construction revenues and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.4% in 2017 (43.3% in 2016).
In 2017 the company recorded a net income of R$ 2,519.3 million, compared to a net income of R$ 2,947.1 million in 2016.
