Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 4th, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCQX - SGSVF), focused on the Back River Gold Project in Nunavut, Canada today announced that Mr. Bruce McLeod, President & CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 4th, 2019.

DATE: Wednesday, December 4th

TIME: 2:30 PM Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. – Permitted, Social License in Hand and Shovel Ready

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world's newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see "Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada" dated October 28, 2015).

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore's Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River's silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

CONTACTS:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications, Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.:

1 888 648-4218

nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com



Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

