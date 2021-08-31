'Sabina' Shares Powerful Story of Faithfulness, Love and Forgiveness

"Richard and Sabina were exemplary Biblical disciples. Their story pushes each of us to rethink our concept of forgiveness and what it looks like to love our enemies as Jesus instructed," said Todd Nettleton, Chief of Media Relations and Message Integration for The Voice of the Martyrs—USA and host of VOM Radio . "Sabina's life is ultimately a testament of how God's love can transcend pain and struggle—and even transform the lives of those around us. This story is truly inspiring. It will encourage every viewer to be transformed from the inside out by the power of God."

Set during World War II and spanning the years between 1938 to 1944, the film will take viewers on a journey through Romania to discover why Sabina, a Jewish Christian, would risk her life to offer a kind hand to German soldiers—enemies who killed her entire family. "Sabina" conveys the realities of religious persecution and the cost of following Christ when faith is forbidden.

"Making a period piece like 'Sabina' was a delightful artistic challenge – recreating what Romania looked like in the 1930's and 40's down to every fine detail like fashion, automobiles and storefronts," said Director John Grooters. "But even more substantially, I find Sabina Wurmbrand to be one of the greatest women of the 20th century, and it's a joy getting to introduce her to modern audiences."

Winner of Best Feature, Audience Choice and Best Original Film Score awards at the recent Christian Worldview Filmmakers Guild and Festival, "Sabina," which was filmed on-site in Romania and produced by a Romanian crew, is receiving high praise and recognition. "Sabina" is a prequel to The Voice of the Martyrs,' "Tortured for Christ" film which focuses on the inspiring story of Sabina's husband Richard Wurmbrand as he endured 14 years of prison and torture while never ceasing to shine the light of Christ even in the darkest of places.

The film features an original song "It Is Well" from modern hymn-writers Keith and Kristyn Getty . The Getty's reinvent traditional hymns that teach Christian doctrine by crossing the genres of traditional, classical, folk and contemporary music composition.

"It has been our great privilege to partner with The Voice of the Martyrs on their upcoming film, 'Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years.' This stirring story of faith and triumph in the midst of adversity and the courage of the Wurmbrands in the face of unspeakable evil is an urgent call to believers everywhere to fight the good fight of faith and build the Kingdom of Christ, no matter the opposition," said Keith and Kristyn Getty. "We highly recommend you get your friends, family or church together to share in this amazing experience."

Tickets are now available for purchase. Individual ticket purchasers may also claim a free copy of "Wurmbrand: Tortured for Christ, The Complete Story," which provides a more in-depth look into the Wurmbrands' story, via the film's website at SabinaMovie.com . Group study kits focused on the life of the Wurmbrands are offered free with group ticket sales

"Religious persecution is real and is still happening today," said Nettleton. "There are modern-day Richard and Sabina Wurmbrands right now living out their own stories of faith, suffering and forgiveness. As Christians, we must not allow fear to stop us from boldly proclaiming the gospel and extending Christ's grace and love to all."

"Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years" will show in theaters nationwide on Nov. 8, 9 and 10, following the observance of the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians on Nov. 7. To learn more and to purchase tickets for "Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years," visit https://www.sabinamovie.com/ .

About The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM)

The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in more than 70 nations around the world. Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, VOM is dedicated to inspiring believers to deepen their commitment to Christ and to fulfill His Great Commission — no matter the cost. For more information, visit VOM.org .

About Lifeway

In operation since 1891, Lifeway Christian Resources is one of the leading providers of Christian resources, including Bibles, books, Bible studies, worship music, VBS, and church supplies, as well as camps and events for all ages. Since 1979, Lifeway has been creating camp environments focused on life change and spiritual growth through Jesus Christ. Lifeway is also the world's largest provider of Spanish Bibles. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Lifeway receives no denominational funding and operates as a self-supporting nonprofit. For more information, visit Lifeway.com .

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in the top U.S. markets and more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com .

