SABINE ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION FOR MARCH 2026

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE: SBR), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.286230 per unit, payable on March 30, 2026, to unit holders of record on March 16, 2026. Sabine's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports and tax information booklets, a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission and more can be found on its website at http://www.sbr-sabine.com/. Additionally, printed reports can be requested and are mailed free of charge.

This distribution reflects primarily the oil production for December 2025 and the gas production for November 2025, which is considered current production. Preliminary production volumes are approximately 49,137 barrels of oil and 931,107 Mcf of gas. Preliminary prices are approximately $54.40 per barrel of oil and $2.73 per Mcf of gas.

This month's distribution is higher than the previous month's primarily due to an increase in oil production and natural gas pricing, slightly offset by a decrease in natural gas production and lower oil pricing.

The table below compares this month's production and prices to the previous month's:





Net to Trust Sales







Volumes (a)

Average Price (a)



Oil (bbls)

Gas (Mcf)

Oil (per bbl)

Gas (per Mcf)



































Current Month

49,137

931,107

$54.40

$2.73

















Prior Month

45,316

1,026,714

$59.01

$2.27









































(a) Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives and identifies the related royalty income. Because of this, sales volumes and pricing may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.

Revenues are only distributed after they are received, verified, and posted. Most energy companies normally issue payment of royalties on or about the 25th of every month, and depending on mail delivery, a varying amount of royalties are not received until after the revenue posting on the last business day of the month. The revenues received after that date will be posted within 30 days of receipt.

Due to the timing of the end of the month of February, approximately $88,300 of revenue received will be posted in the following month of March in addition to normal cash receipts received during March. Since the close of business in February and prior to this press release, approximately $526,000 in revenue has been received.

The 2024 Annual Report with Form 10-K and the December 31, 2024, Reserve Summary are available on the Sabine website at http://www.sbr-sabine.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future events or conditions, and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "may," "intends" and similar expressions, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors or risks that could cause the Trust's actual results to differ materially from the results the Trustee anticipates include, but are not limited to the factors described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Trustee's views as of the date hereof. The Trustee anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while the Trustee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Trustee's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

SOURCE Sabine Royalty Trust