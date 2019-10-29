Sabino Recovery Welcomes New Board Advisor – Roy M. Serpa

Mr. Serpa is also currently Chairman of the Board of ChangePoint Health Management in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. In addition, his background includes former CEO, President and Board member at Lakeview Health, Board member of Castlewood treatment centers, along with CEO at Jordan Health Services and Chartwell Diversified services. Mr. Serpa's experience has positioned him to be a visionary and trusted confidant for leaders throughout the healthcare industry. Mr. Serpa's versatility and leadership contributes additional expertise to the concierge addition services provided at Sabino Recovery. "I look forward to working with the staff at Sabino through enhancing their leadership development and highlighting strategic initiatives for growth" (Roy Serpa).

Thomas Isbell, CEO of Sabino Recovery has known Roy for many years and asked him to join his team as part of his strategic business plan. Roy has a proven track record of helping entrepreneurial companies and family-run companies move to the next level, develop talent on their teams; enhance their leadership while supporting strategic initiatives for growth. Roy has been instrumental in introducing "Servant Leadership" as a company culture to other organizations throughout the healthcare industry.

Thomas Isbell, CEO of Sabino Recovery states, "Myself along with the entire Sabino Recovery board are committed to growth and change. We wanted to bring in an individual that shared in our Mission, Vision and Core Values. Having Roy as my partner will be instrumental in taking Sabino Recovery from the best kept secret to a household name."

Roy's insight and experience provides valuable guidance as a mentor to Sabino Recovery's executive leadership team. Roy promotes a servant leadership, values-driven collaboration model to work alongside referring professionals to cultivate an atmosphere of compassion and clinical sophistication for the individuals who require treatment and their families.

Roy M. Serpa, states, "Sabino Recovery is at the cusp of moving from a small boutique program to being a nationally known center for Excellence. Sabino Recovery provides unparalleled clinical and /medical support to it's residents by individualized care and specializing in helping those suffering from trauma, additions, PTSD, anxiety and depression as well as other maladaptive patterns of behavior.

About Sabino Recovery

Located in Tucson, AZ, Sabino Recovery is a 45 day trauma and addiction residential program, offering individualized care in a private and comfortable setting. We pride ourselves in our expertise at identifying and treating trauma and addictions through viewing the entire person, not just the symptoms. Our clinically sophisticated team collaborates with each person to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific presenting circumstances. Our integrative model provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals to transcend their maladaptive patterns of behavior to reconnect with their authentic self.

