Sabio Alerts Consumers and Partners to Potential Confusion Surrounding Its Wordmark, Creator TV

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) ("Sabio" or the "Company") today issued a statement to clarify any confusion among consumers, partners, and the broader marketplace caused by unauthorized use of its trademark, Creator TV.

Sabio's Creator Television, or Creator TV, is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. In development since 2023 and launched in January 2025, Sabio's network and studio blends premium creator formats, FAST and AVOD distribution, App Science® audience insights, and turnkey brand integrations — creating an authentic viewing experience built for relevance and measurable impact.

Leveraging Sabio's data-driven ad solutions, Creator TV offers top brands unique brand integrations and a suite of creator-led ad products to reach highly engaged audiences.

Sabio has been the sole and exclusive owner of the Creator TV trademark since the service launched, and the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has awarded Sabio several registrations for CREATOR TV, CREATOR TELEVISION, and associated logos.

Sabio has become aware that Spotter has begun using Sabio's Creator TV brand without Sabio's permission to describe an unaffiliated but similar product. Spotter's use of Sabio's trademark is unauthorized and could mislead consumers and partners into believing there is an affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement between Sabio and Spotter when there is no such connection. Sabio's Creator TV network is the original owner of this term.

Sabio is committed to protecting the integrity of its brand and the interests of its customers and partners. The company is actively taking steps to address this matter and will continue to monitor the marketplace to ensure that its intellectual property rights are upheld.

Consumers and partners who have encountered any materials, products, or communications bearing the Creator TV mark and are uncertain of their origin are encouraged to verify authenticity by contacting Sabio directly.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

About Creator TV

Creator Television® (Creator TV) is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. We are redefining television by producing and distributing original TV shows led by the world's most entertaining social stars. Our mission is bold yet simple: to increase representation in television by showcasing creator-led programming that better reflects today's diverse world. Creator TV's featured tentpole titles are led by Jenny Lorenzo, Trey Kennedy, QPark, Daphnique Springs, Julie Nolke, and Lenarr Young. We launched our first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Plex in January 2025, followed by distribution deals with Sling Freestream, Anoki LiveTVx, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire TV Channels, and TCL tv+ with additional distribution coming soon. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Creator TV is owned and operated by Sabio, an award-winning leader in the connected television (CTV) advertising technology industry.

Learn more at creatortv.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

‍For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.