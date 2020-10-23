Sabio and the City of Los Angeles announce a partnership, RebootLA Tech Incubator, to provide technical and entrepreneurial incubation to returning citizens in the City of LA.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Fall 2020, Sabio Enterprise, Inc. launched the Reboot.LA Tech Incubator , an innovative, intensive web development and tech entrepreneurship program that will give 28 re-entry individuals an opportunity to launch their own tech companies.

The RebootLA Tech incubator provides free technical and entrepreneurship incubation services and support to individuals with a criminal record, training them to become full-stack web developers who launch their own tech-consultancy companies. RebootLA Fellows will learn how to source clients, create a digital portfolio and run their own tech consulting company.

"Similar to how rebooting a computer performs a reset, RebootLA gives individuals with significant barriers, such as a criminal record, an opportunity to restart their lives" said Claudia Diaz, RebootLA Program Director. "The employment opportunities for folks who were either formerly incarcerated or hold a criminal record are often limited, which poses a significant barrier to their advancement in life. RebootLA bridges the justice-impacted community to a career in tech by providing them highly-demanded technical and entrepreneurial skills."

City of Los Angeles residents that have a record with a state, city or federal corrections or probation departments are eligible to apply for this innovative program. All services offered to the RebootLA fellows will be offered at no cost to the participants.

The program was designed by Sabio CEO & Co-Founder, Liliana Aide Monge, after working with the Anti-Recidivism coalition, and noticing that many of the people served by ARC are exceptionally entrepreneurial and tech savvy. The program is committed to incubating 28 successful revenue-producing businesses that will potentially create jobs in the highly coveted tech sector.

Los Angeles-based Sabio was founded in 2013 with the mission to increase the participation of women and people of color in the innovation economy. Sabio is one of the oldest software development coding bootcamps in Southern California and is run exclusively by senior industry software practitioners. Sabio believes that by providing a justice-impacted community a pathway into tech via technical training and entrepreneurship, barriers will be significantly reduced.

Individuals who have a criminal record and reside within the City of LA are invited to register at: Reboot.LA

