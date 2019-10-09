SABIO Cares: Marketers Are Turning Marketing Dollars into Donations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SABIO, the media and technology company behind App Science®, today announced the launch of SABIO Cares, a new cause marketing initiative that grants SABIO clients an easy way to give back through their digital campaigns.

As part of this new initiative, SABIO's clients now have the opportunity to donate all or a portion of their added value display impressions to a non-profit organization within SABIO's network. SABIO's list of non-profit partners address several deserving causes, from hunger and human rights to animal protection and the environment. Solidified partnerships include Feeding America, Destiny Rescue, and Wags & Walks.

"As a community of marketers, we are passionate about our craft, as well as the desire to fulfill the needs of the communities around us," said Joe Camacho, CMO of SABIO. "SABIO has created this program to help build much needed awareness and monetary contributions for charitable organizations who provide for the less fortunate. By involving our organization, as well as our clients, we can do even more good and we aren't limited to a giving season; we can make an impact all year long."

SABIO aims to grant their clients the opportunity to give back in a seamless, streamlined fashion to a cause that piques their interest. The birth of SABIO Cares will hopefully garner excitement surrounding the premise of giving back, whether it is several thousand banner ads or several million.

"We are excited about this opportunity with SABIO and look forward to working together to help raise awareness around the issue of hunger," said Whitney Smith, Director, Digital Media & Growth, Feeding America.

To learn more, contact us at sabiocares@sabiomobile.com.

About SABIO

SABIO is the media and technology company behind App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior with corresponding data to inform marketing decisions. Fueled by mobile data and predictive AI, App Science® offers marketers a competitive edge by quickly and accurately identifying potential customers across their life stages and need states. SABIO's unique approach to combining mobile data, device location and consumer behaviors provides brands with more effective targeting and greater prediction accuracy. SABIO was founded in 2014 by veterans in the mobile space, and is headquartered in Silicon Beach with 7 offices worldwide.

