Sabio Holdings Announces Award Grant

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced the grant of 87,500 incentive stock options ("Options") and 272,000 restricted stock units ("RSU")(together, the "Awards") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 359,500 common shares in the capital of the Company. The Options and RSUs were granted effective October 20, 2023 ("Grant Date") and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). A summary of the Awards granted is as follows:

  • An aggregate of 272,000 RSUs were granted to certain independent directors of the Company. The RSUs vest on the first anniversary of the Grant Date. A portion of these grants represent compensation to the directors for their service to the Company in 2023. The Company does not currently pay cash to its independent directors.

  • An aggregate of 2,500 Options were granted to certain officers of the Company, with the balance of 85,000 Options granted to employees of the Company. The Options are granted pursuant to the Plan and grants the holder the right to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of $0.40CAD per Common Share for a period of 10 years from the date of issue. 65,000 of the Options will vest quarterly over thirty-six months, while the remaining 22,500 of the Options will vest quarterly over 1 year.

About Sabio Holdings
Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand ("AVOD") and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization demand-side platform (DSP); App Science® — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution software as a service (SAAS) platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

