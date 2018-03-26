Sabio Mobile on a Winning Streak, Rakes in Awards for its Get Out the Vote Campaign

"We are honored to have our work recognized by two such esteemed organizations," said Joe Camacho, CMO of Sabio Mobile. "We pride ourselves on being able to find the best solutions for our political clients, solutions we've developed by working with the world's leading consumer brands and agencies. By incorporating the best practices of consumer ad campaigns and the most effective creative ad units, we've worked with our political clients to find the perfect balance between technology and creativity, resulting in winning political campaigns and thankfully reaping the awards as well.

Sabio Mobile utilized rich media and video with an end card "Tap to Add to Calendar" ad units, that it has successfully used for Entertainment Clients' Theatrical Release campaigns. These add to calendar units, when tapped, automatically added election day to the mobile device's calendar and reminded voters about election day for Phil Murphy's New Jersey Governor race. The campaign's rich media and video units performed 34% and 18% above industry benchmarks respectively, aiding in the win for Democrat, Phil Murphy who succeeded Chris Christie as Governor. The entry was titled, "Remember…Election Day is Coming!"

The Pollie Awards and Conference is hosted by the American Association of Political Consultants and is one of the most prized and sought-after awards in the political communications and public affairs industries. The conference and awards ceremony will be in held in Nashville, Tennessee from April 11-13.

The Reed Awards, which embody excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting and political design, were hosted in Charleston, South Carolina from February 26-27.

Sabio Mobile uses App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that is transforming the advertising industry with predictive data for today's mobile marketers.. Sabio gives marketers a competitive edge with smart data analysis by going beyond clicks and conversions to dig deeper into the data and identifying the correlations among mobile data signals that drive purchasing behavior. Sabio Mobile was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica with 7 offices worldwide.

