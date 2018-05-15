Sabio Mobile Promotes Ashley Perkins to VP of East Coast Sales

"Ashley has played an integral role in growing Sabio Mobile's business into a mobile advertising industry leader," said Rahimtoola. "She is an amazing leader with tremendous industry expertise that will help propel Sabio Mobile to new heights. We look forward to the positive impact Ashley's continued contributions will have on the strategic direction and growth of our company."

Perkins stated, "Sabio Mobile is shaking up the advertising world with AppScience®, our proprietary machine learning platform. I'm excited by the opportunity for more mobile advertisers and marketers in new markets to benefit and effectively transform their businesses with our predictive business intelligence technology."

Sabio Mobile's AppScience® is the proprietary methodology of evaluating diverse data sets to uncover trends and patterns that allow for predictions in consumer behavior and purchase patterns.

Rahimtoola added, "It's why we say, 'You are what you App.' Our targeting is based on the analysis of diverse data sets such as the users' downloaded apps, a strong indicator of a person's preferences and affinities. Through the predictive capabilities of AppScience® we're able to identify your customer and deliver your ads at the start of their purchase journey, keeping you steps ahead of your competition."

Perkins joined Sabio Mobile in 2016 as Director of East Coast Sales. She has worked in the mobile industry for nearly a decade with a strong focus travel, CPG, finance, and entertainment verticals. Prior to joining Sabio Mobile, Perkins spent over five years at Tremor Video where she managed a portfolio of travel, technology, insurance, retail, health, and education accounts. She is an active member of She Runs It, formerly AWNY, dedicated to encouraging and promoting women's role in advertising.

About Sabio Mobile

Sabio Mobile developed the predictive intelligence of App Science® to give brands the ability to anticipate the wants and needs of their customers. The company's proprietary methodology gives marketers a competitive advantage by evaluating diverse data sets to uncover trends and patterns that allow for predictions in consumer behavior, enabling them to reach potential customers ahead of the competition. Sabio Mobile was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica with 7 offices worldwide.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabio-mobile-promotes-ashley-perkins-to-vp-of-east-coast-sales-300648369.html

SOURCE Sabio Mobile

Related Links

http://www.sabiomobile.com

