Sabio Mobile's Lyft Campaign Wins Campaign Tech Award

The funny, unconventional 15 second spot starred American comedian, Fortune Feimster, riding in a convertible with her "crew" in the back, singing about and explaining Round Up & Donate. The Campaign Tech Award judges said: "The campaign was a clever concept, use of tech and targeting of consumer segments."

Sabio Mobile partnered with DigitasLBi and The Trade Desk to promote Lyft's Round Up & Donate program and launched a programmatic campaign aimed at driving the program's awareness while simultaneously converting other rideshare consumers to Lyft.

DigitasLBi leveraged Sabio Mobile's App Science® technology to find correlations and create unique segments of target consumers. By identifying consumers with rideshare apps and charity apps on their phones, DigitasLBi and Sabio Mobile targeted those people who were most likely to respond to the campaign's in-app video ads. Throughout the campaign, the teams optimized towards segments that were driving the highest Video Completion Rates (VCRs). For instance, Android users had significantly higher VCRs than iPhone users, and more people watched the videos in the early morning. Further App Science® analysis revealed that incorporating business apps, as well as the existing ridesharing and charity apps, was an essential contribution to the performance of the campaign, reaching 85% of the target audience, with a VCR that was more than 20% above the average benchmark.

"We are honored to have been recognized for the work done for Lyft with our partners DigitasLBi and The Trade Desk," said Joe Camacho, CMO of Sabio Mobile. "This campaign truly benefited from a strategic blend of creativity and technology, to produce the best results for Lyft and really drive awareness to their charitable program, Round Up & Donate. We look forward to many more successful collaborations with our partners."

Sabio Mobile developed App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that is transforming the marketing technology industry with predictive data for today's mobile marketers. Sabio gives marketers a competitive edge with smarter data analysis, going beyond clicks and conversions by digging deeper into the data and identifying the strongest data signals that drive purchasing behavior. Sabio Mobile was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica with 7 offices worldwide.

