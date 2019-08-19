Sabio Named to Annual Inc. 5000 List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has named Sabio as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Sabio, the advertising technology company behind App Science®, ranked No. 836 on Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"We are honored to be recognized and included on this list of highly successful companies," said Aziz Rahim, CEO of Sabio. "Sabio's approach to building our own integrated tech stack has provided us with a unique opportunity to provide clients with better ROI and a higher level of actionable insights in a walled garden dominated industry. Our access to rich mobile data signals such as the app landscape and location data across more than 300MM devices, coupled with our award winning creative group helps us deliver more effective advertising campaigns on smartphones, tablets, and Smart TVs."

The Inc. ranking comes on the heels of Sabio being named the winner of the "Best Behavioral Targeting Platform" award by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

About Sabio

Sabio is the advertising technology company behind App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior with corresponding data to inform marketing decisions. Fueled by mobile data and predictive AI, App Science® offers marketers a competitive edge by quickly and accurately identifying potential customers across their life stages and need states. Sabio's unique approach to combining mobile data, device location and consumer behaviors provides brands with more effective targeting and greater prediction accuracy. Sabio was founded in 2014 by veterans in the mobile space, and is headquartered in Silicon Beach with 7 offices worldwide.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE Sabio