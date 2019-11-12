Sabio Ranked #216 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio, the media and technology company behind App Science®, today announced it ranked #216 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 - 2018. Sabio's grew 508% during this period.

"This prominent recognition is a testament to the Sabio team's commitment to our clients' marketing goals by continually innovating and creating a unique technology offering that outpaces the industry norm when it comes to data analytics and marketing," said Aziz Rahim, CEO of Sabio. "Our App Science® powered mobile and TV technology, along with our award winning Design Studio's creative is the catalyst for our growth. I'm really excited for all of our incredible teams."

Sabio's proprietary App Science® platform analyzes data like app ecosystems and locations from more than 300MM smartphones and tablets, providing brands with a competitive edge in the mobile and connected TV ad space through smart analysis and actionable insights to help them reach their customers and achieve their marketing objectives.

Joe Camacho, Sabio's CMO, added "Our entire company is focused on growth, not only our own, but also the growth of our clients' market share. By innovating and making investments in our engineering and data science teams, that focus is paying off with innovations that fuel consistent growth and awards like this recognition from Deloitte for the tremendous job our employees are doing every day."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

About Sabio

Sabio is the media and technology company behind App Science®, a proprietary machine learning platform that pairs observations of consumer behavior with corresponding data to inform marketing decisions. Fueled by mobile data, App Science® offers marketers a competitive edge by quickly and accurately identifying potential customers across their life stages and need states. Sabio's unique approach to combining mobile data, device location and consumer behaviors provides brands with more effective targeting and greater prediction accuracy for their mobile and connected TV ad campaigns. Sabio was founded in 2014 by veterans in the mobile space, and is headquartered in Silicon Beach with 7 offices worldwide.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Sabio