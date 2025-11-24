SABIO REPORTS Q3 2025 RESULTS - CONTINUED CORE BRANDED BUSINESS GROWTH IN A NON-POLITICAL YEAR

Ad-supported streaming gross revenue up year-over-year when excluding political and advocacy.

Early programmatic scale and international expansion drove nearly 40% of Q3 gross revenue mix, while maintaining strong 59% consolidated gross revenues 1 .

. Strong customer diversification with a 54% increase in branded logos in Q3; recurring revenue remained high at 85% for the nine-month period.

Sabio thanks Paula Madison, departing Board member, for her four years of service to Sabio.

Conference call to be held on November 25, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET /7 a.m. PT.

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) ("Sabio" or the "Company"), a Los Angeles–based ad-tech company specializing in helping global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

"Q3 reflected a non-political year, with advertiser budgets shifting into earlier quarters ahead of anticipated tariff impacts," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO & Co-Founder of Sabio. "What stands out is the performance of our underlying branded business. Excluding political and advocacy, our core ad-supported streaming category grew 2% year-over-year, supported by strong demand, expanding customer relationships, and the scaling of programmatic and international channels. Nearly 40% of our consolidated sales mix now comes from areas we invested in strategically over the past year."

Rahimtoola added: "With 54% growth in branded logos, 240% international revenue growth, and programmatic reaching 20% of Q3 gross revenue, Sabio is diversifying and strengthening its year-round revenue base. As we look ahead, 2026 represents a meaningful opportunity with the return of U.S. mid-term elections, which historically bring substantial activity across streaming TV and mobile video. Combined with the structural expansion of our branded business, we believe we are entering the year with a stronger foundation than ever before."

Financial Highlights

Q3 gross revenue of $9.3 million and net revenue of $8.2 million, reflecting the expected revenue pattern in a non-political year, with normalized gross revenue* down 11% after removing political and advocacy activity.

Core ad-supported streaming gross revenue increased 2% year-over-year when excluding political and advocacy activity, demonstrating continued strength in Sabio's branded business.

Ad-supported streaming remained 76% of the sales mix, consistent with 77% in the prior-year period.

Programmatic gross revenue reached $1.9 million, representing 20% of consolidated gross revenue, showing strong early adoption and rapid scaling.

International gross revenue grew 240% year-over-year, contributing 19% of consolidated gross revenue, highlighting the success of Sabio's international expansion.

Mobile advertising gross revenue was $2.1 million, reflecting expected pacing in a non-political year and earlier budget shifts in select verticals.

54% growth in branded logos in Q3, increasing customer diversification.

Nearly 70% of top 2024 customers increased their spend year-to-date in 2025, underscoring deepening client relationships.

Normalized for political and advocacy, year-to-date consolidated gross sales* remain up 10% versus 2024, highlighting continued strength in the underlying business.

Recurring revenue remained strong at 85% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Gross margin was 59%, influenced by the growing contribution of scalable programmatic channels.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was ($2.2 million), reflecting the shift in revenue mix in a non-political year and ongoing investment in programmatic, Creator TV, and international growth initiatives.

Business Highlights

Creator Television® (Creator TV)

Expanded distribution through the launch of AVOD offerings on Plex and Xumo Play, increasing reach across desktop, mobile, and connected TV.

Announced the Creator Poker Championship in partnership with the World Poker Tour®, airing December 18 across Creator TV and WPT platforms.

Secured a development partnership with MADCOOL Media, adding original scripted and unscripted series to the production pipeline.

Programmatic and Performance Marketing

Programmatic revenue represented 20% of consolidated gross revenue.

Averaged 57% month-over-month revenue growth in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Continued adoption of mobile performance marketing and non-OTT mobile video solutions.

App Science™

App Science™ database expanded to 80 million U.S. households, representing ~70% of U.S. streaming households (based on 115 million U.S. CTV Households, per Emarketer).

Maintained strong utilization across brand studies, insights packages, and R.E.V. audience validation.

International Expansion

UK operations delivered 240% year-over-year revenue growth.

International markets represented 19% of total Q3 gross revenue, up from 3% in Q3 2024.

Customer Metrics

54% growth in branded logos in the quarter across diverse verticals.

Nearly 70% of major 2024 customers increased spend in 2025 year-to-date.

Capital Markets

Closed a CAD $1.28 million LIFE financing on November 12, 2025, issuing freely tradable shares.

Completed a non-brokered debenture financing to retire CAD $1.7 million of secured and unsecured convertible notes, simplifying the balance sheet and increasing alignment with leadership participation.

Positioned for 2026

The Company enters 2026 with expanding programmatic demand, deeper international traction, and strong customer diversification ahead of the upcoming U.S. mid-term election cycle, which historically increases spending across streaming TV and mobile video.

Management Outlook

Sabio enters the fourth quarter with expanding demand across programmatic CTV/OTT, mobile video, Creator TV, and international markets. With the Company's investments in scalable revenue channels now contributing meaningfully to results, Sabio is structurally better positioned for 2026 than at any point in its history. The Company's Q1 2026 pipeline is currently up close to 60% year-over-year. As a reminder, Sabio delivered a strong Q1 this year as well, growing 43% over Q1 2024.

2026 marks the next U.S. mid-term election cycle, which historically drives significant political and advocacy spending across streaming TV and mobile video. Combined with Sabio's stronger branded revenue base, expanded international presence, and accelerated programmatic adoption, the Company is entering the year with a more diversified and scalable foundation.

While Q3 reflects the natural pacing of a non-political year and broader industry budget timing shifts, Sabio's enhanced revenue mix, high recurring customer base, and strengthened technology stack position the Company for improved performance in 2026 and long-term growth.

Departure of Board Member

The Company also announces the departure of Paula Madison from the Board effective November 24, 2025. As a director since Sabio's public listing in November 2021, Madison has provided dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Board and management team. The Company thanks her for her commitment to Sabio, its people and its vision and wishes her much success in her future personal and professional endeavors.

Notice of Conference Call

Sabio will host a live webinar to discuss its Q3 2025 financial results and provide a business update.

Date & Time: November 25, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Event: Presentation and Q&A Webinar with Sabio Holdings

Host: Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO, and members of the senior management team

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4717634960279/WN_l_mNwa81Qbi1Vq_f60rv0Q

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Financial Information section of Sabio's website following the event.

Selected Financials

(All figures in US$ unless otherwise noted)



For the three months ended For the nine months ended



September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024



$ $ $ $

Gross revenue(2) 9,282,638 16,052,759 30,091,212 31,301,723

Net revenue 8,208,049 16,052,759 28,452,634 31,301,723

Gross profit 4,816,991 10,128,836 17,190,784 19,340,634

Gross margin 59 % 63 % 60 % 62 %

Adjusted EBITDA(2) (2,248,399) 2,578,743 (5,047,128) 988,185

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period (203,158) 1,231,613 (1,323,669) 259,774

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period 1,976,770 2,871,886 1,976,770 2,871,886







For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024

$ $ $ $

Income (loss) for the period (3,347,114) 1,749,633 (7,017,974) (1,305,403)

Finance costs 309,447 335,461 951,846 963,289

Interest earned (9,156) (8,547) (29,978) (33,611)

Amortization of intangible Assets 43,508 47,594 133,122 148,615

Stock-based compensation 77,901 58,586 229,220 162,908

Employee retention tax credit received - - (583,145) -

Impairment loss on ROU asset - - 20,275 -

Gain on early lease termination - - (7,317) -

Amortization of lease 185,060 181,525 509,556 540,628

Income taxes 19,368 8,227 44,519 33,006

Foreign exchange differences 10,240 5,445 22,969 12,772

State and local taxes 301 11,535 48,531 40,883

Severance expenses 462,046 189,284 631,248 425,098

Adjusted EBITDA(2) (2,248,399) 2,578,743 (5,047,128) 988,185





For the three months ended For the nine months ended

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024

$ $ $ $ Net revenue 8,208,049 16,052,759 28,452,634 31,301,723 Add: platform costs 1,074,589 - 1,638,578 - Gross revenue 9,282,638 16,052,759 30,091,212 31,301,723

The financial disclosures in this news release are subject to a number of cautionary statements, assumptions, contingencies and risks as set forth in this news release. The foregoing outlook and expectations constitute forward-looking statements and financial outlook and are qualified in their entirety by the "Forward-Looking Statements" cautionary statement below. Readers are cautioned that this release if for information purposes only and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Revenue. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective.

Management uses adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a key financial metric to evaluate Sabio's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The term "Adjusted EBITDA", as defined by management, refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for finance costs, income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization, non-recurring items, and severance costs. Management believes that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of Sabio. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by Sabio's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of Sabio's operating performance. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate Sabio's operating performance, to prepare annual budgets, and to help develop operating plans.

The term "Gross Revenue", as defined by management, represents revenue adjusted by adding back third-party platform costs that are deducted under IFRS presentation. This measure is intended to provide additional insight into the scale of Sabio's advertising operations, particularly in its programmatic advertising business. Management believes that Gross Revenue is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the overall transaction volume processed by Sabio's platform, which management uses to evaluate operational scale and market penetration. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in understanding the size and growth of Sabio's advertising operations. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to assess platform activity, monitor business trends, and support strategic planning.

Refer to reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Revenue under the "Selected Financials" section of this release and in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, copies of which can be found under Sabio Holdings Inc.'s profile on SEDAR Plus at sedarplus.ca .

Revenues excluding political ad sales is a supplementary financial measure that represents the Company's total consolidated revenue as reported in its financial statements, excluding revenues derived from political advertising campaigns.

Reoccurring revenue is a supplementary financial measure. This measure refers to the percentage of quarterly revenue generated from customers who have previously transacted with Sabio (defined as those with the same brand logo). It is derived from internal tracking systems and is used to assess customer retention and revenue predictability. This metric is not audited.

Ad-supported streaming sales and Mobile advertising revenue are supplementary financial measures that represent the proportion of the Company's consolidated revenue as reported in its financial statements contributed by the Company's ad-supported and mobile display product offerings, as is also presented in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 , and September 30, 2024, copies of which can be found under Sabio's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

Core ad-supported streaming revenue is a supplementary financial measure that represents revenue generated from Sabio's core streaming TV and mobile video advertising services, excluding revenue from political and advocacy advertising campaigns.

Programmatic revenue is a supplementary financial measure represents revenue earned from advertising transactions executed through programmatic platforms, including Sabio's and/or third parties.

International revenue is a supplementary financial measure which represents revenue generated from customers located outside the United States.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabio.inc .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts," or the negative thereof and other similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, statements in respect of: the success and adoption of new product offerings, including Creator TV and App Science®; results, including sales, expenses, and customer retention, of the ad-supported streaming sales; the Company's outlook for the first quarter of 2026, including expected revenue gains and seasonal performance trends; ongoing customer acquisition momentum; anticipated demand trends across programmatic CTV/OTT, mobile video, Creator TV, and international markets; expected contribution of scalable revenue channels to future results; projected Q1 2026 pipeline growth and related revenue expectations; and anticipated impact of the U.S. mid-term election cycle on political and advocacy advertising spend. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Material assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to: continued customer demand in core markets, successful execution of new product rollouts, stabilization of input costs including cloud infrastructure, retention of key personnel, no material changes in applicable regulatory frameworks, and general economic conditions remaining consistent with management expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR Plus at www.sedarplus.ca . The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

