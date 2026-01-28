Sabio Wins Best Workspace and Named Finalist in Two Additional Categories for 2025 WorkLife Awards

Recognition Highlights Company's People-First Culture, Hybrid Work Innovation, and Employee Engagement

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, announced today that it has won the Best Workspace category and been named a finalist in two additional categories for the prestigious 2025 WorkLife Awards. The recognitions underscore Sabio's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that prioritizes flexibility, collaboration, and employee passion.

Best Workspace — WINNER: Sabio was selected as the winner in this category for its entry "Offices Built for Collaboration That Spark Ideas." This recognition acknowledges Sabio's thoughtfully designed workspaces that inspire creativity and facilitate seamless collaboration among team members.

Sabio was also selected as a finalist in the following categories:

Best Hybrid Work Environment: Sabio's entry, "Connection, Not Location," celebrates the company's approach to hybrid work, which emphasizes meaningful connection over physical proximity, enabling teams to thrive regardless of where they're based.

Most Passionate Employees: Sabio's entry, "Where Passion Meets Innovation," reflects the dedication and enthusiasm of the company's workforce, whose commitment drives continued innovation and success.

"Culture and a positive work environment are fundamental to everything we do at Sabio," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO & Co-founder of Sabio. "I'm deeply honored to work alongside the talented individuals who drive Sabio, App Science®, and Creator Television forward. Their innovation, dedication, and commitment to continuous progress are what truly set our organization apart."

The WorkLife Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in workplace culture, employee experience, and modern work practices. Sabio's win for Best Workspace, combined with finalist positions in two additional categories, highlights the company's holistic approach to creating an environment where employees can do their best work.

"We're grateful to the WorkLife Awards team for this acknowledgment, and most importantly, to our employees who make Sabio strong every day," Rahimtoola added.

For more information about the 2025 WorkLife Awards winners, visit https://digiday.com/announcement/critical-mass-rare-beauty-and-olipop-are-among-winners-of-this-years-worklife-awards/

Engagement of Atrium

Sabio is also pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on Company based on based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host two recorded interviews with Company's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its services, Atrium will receive cash compensation payable in two installments of $16,000. The services will be provided for 11 months beginning on February 01, 2026. At the end of the Term, the agreement will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on a semi-annual basis at $16,000, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or the agreement is terminated by either party. This engagement is subject to TSXV approval.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a Los Angeles-based Adtech company specializing in helping top 100 global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V) streaming TV audiences in a highly fragmented media ecosystem. Sabio leverages its complete end-to-end ad-supported streaming tech stack, which features App Science™—a non-cookie-based SaaS analytics and insights platform with a proprietary 80 million household graph and AI capabilities—alongside its ad-serving technology and direct supply.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who's watching, what they're watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

