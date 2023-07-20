SabioTrade Supports Tennis Stars

News provided by

SabioTrade

20 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SabioTrade, a global prop trading company, proudly sponsored several tennis players during the recent season of the Wimbledon tournament. The support extended to both emerging and seasoned tennis celebrities, such as Francisco Cerúndolo, Jasmine Paolini, and Sorana Cîrstea.

Continue Reading
Cerúndolo vs Sinner, July 3, 2023 (PRNewsfoto/SabioTrade)
Cerúndolo vs Sinner, July 3, 2023 (PRNewsfoto/SabioTrade)
Paolini vs Kvitova, July 5, 2023 (PRNewsfoto/SabioTrade)
Paolini vs Kvitova, July 5, 2023 (PRNewsfoto/SabioTrade)
Cîrstea vs B Haddad Maia, July 8, 2023 (PRNewsfoto/SabioTrade)
Cîrstea vs B Haddad Maia, July 8, 2023 (PRNewsfoto/SabioTrade)

Known for funding gifted traders, SabioTrade recognizes the importance of supporting young ambition in highly competitive domains, and gives them the fuel they need to succeed on the global stage. Whether it is trading or sports, SabioTrade invests in talents, assisting them on their path to victory — because talent shapes the future.

Francisco Cerúndolo

Francisco Cerúndolo, an emerging tennis star from Argentina, is known for his powerful strokes and exceptional footwork. Renowned for his steady climb up the rankings and big victories on the ATP Tour, Cerúndolo fearlessly showcased his skills against some of the world's best players at Wimbledon in 2023.

Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini, a rising talent from Italy, is making waves in the tennis world with her exceptional skill set and determination. Known for her versatility and agility on the court, Paolini has shown immense promise in both singles and doubles competitions.

Sorana Cîrstea 

Cîrstea has achieved numerous triumphs throughout her career, including reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the fourth round of the Australian Open. During this year's Wimbledon, Cîrstea faced a lineup of renowned opponents and displayed a remarkable performance on the court.

All sponsored players embody values that resonate deeply within the company: determination, resilience and a drive to succeed. According to SabioTrade reps, sponsorship of Wimbledon players, as well as the main line of business, have the same goal: to open doors for those who have the desire and ability to lead in their field — whether it be a tennis court or a trading floor.

About SabioTrade

SabioTrade is a proprietary trading company that empowers traders worldwide with funded accounts ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. With its focus on funding gifted traders and providing cutting-edge trading solutions, SabioTrade aims to help individuals thrive in the world of finance, offering the lowest assessment cost in the market along with multiple benefits.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157639/SabioTrade.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157640/SabioTrade_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157638/SabioTrade_3.jpg

SOURCE SabioTrade

Also from this source

SabioTrade Supports Tennis Stars

SabioTrade soutient les stars du tennis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.