Sabir Semerkant's #ThisWeekWithSabir to Feature Candid Conversations with Top Business Leaders

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabir Semerkant, the world-renowned business strategist and entrepreneur, Founder & President of Growth by Sabir, is set to host the next episode of his popular #ThisWeekWithSabir show on 4/19/2023. The show will feature candid conversations with some of the top business leaders in the world.

Sabir X Gary Vaynerchuk (Gary Vee)

Semerkant has a long history of getting exclusive interviews with top business leaders. In the past, he has interviewed the likes of Gary Vaynerchuk, Neil Patel, Matt Higgins, Avinash Kaushik, and other top business leaders. He is known for his ability to get his guests to open up about their personal lives and careers, and to share their insights on entrepreneurship, startup growth, and ecommerce.

In the upcoming episode of #ThisWeekWithSabir, Semerkant will be interviewing a number of business leaders who will be talking about their successes and failures, their personal lives, and their thoughts on the future of business. Some of the business leaders who will be appearing on the show include:

* Oded Netzer and Paul Magnone, the authors of the book "Decisions Over Decimals", who will be talking about their journey to success and their advice for entrepreneurs

* Jason Criddle, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, who will be talking about his investment strategy and his thoughts on the future of startups

* Lesley Hensell, a business consultant and Amazon expert, who will be talking about her top tips for success on Amazon

* Michael Schein, a business psychologist and expert on secret societies, who will be talking about the psychology of success and how to build and grow a successful business

* Sharon Koifman, a remote work expert and entrepreneur, who will be talking about her tips for managing and succeeding in remote work

* Sarry Ibrahim, a financial expert and entrepreneur, who will be talking about creative financing strategies and how to fund your business

* Michelle Vazzana, a sales expert and entrepreneur, who will be talking about mastering sales agility and how to close more deals

* Matteo Grassi, a serial entrepreneur and investor, who will be talking about his journey to success and his advice for entrepreneurs

* Andrew Dupy, a hybrid publisher and entrepreneur, who will be talking about the future of publishing and how to self-publish a book

* James Fair, a serial entrepreneur and investor, who will be talking about his journey to success and his advice for entrepreneurs

* Mike Del Ponte, a business growth expert and entrepreneur, who will be talking about scaling your business to the million-dollar mark

* Eziah Syed, the founder and CEO of Mend, a healthcare startup, who will be talking about his journey to success and his advice for entrepreneurs

* Amber Spears, an affiliate marketing expert and entrepreneur, who will be talking about how to unlock the power of affiliate marketing

* Hunter Austin, a business growth expert and entrepreneur, who will be talking about scaling to success and how to grow your business without pain

* Jenny Woldt, an accessibility expert and entrepreneur, who will be talking about the importance of ADA compliance and how to make your website accessible to everyone

* Samantha Hartley, a personal finance expert and entrepreneur, who will be talking about personal finance for kids and how to teach your children about money

* Alex Castro, the founder and CEO of KlientBoost, a digital marketing agency, who will be talking about his journey to success and his advice for entrepreneurs

* Marley Majcher, the founder and CEO of Party Goddess, a party planning company, who will be talking about her journey to success and her advice for entrepreneurs

#ThisWeekWithSabir is a weekly show that features interviews with top business leaders, entrepreneurs, and celebrities. The show is hosted by Sabir Semerkant, who is a successful entrepreneur and business strategist. Semerkant has a long history of getting exclusive interviews with top business leaders. He is known for his ability to get his guests to open up about their personal lives and careers.

#ThisWeekWithSabir is a popular show that is watched by millions of people around the world. The show is available on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. By the end of this season, the show will be celebrating 100 episodes with top guests and amazing topics.

For more information about #ThisWeekWithSabir, please visit https://growthbysabir.com/liveshow.

