Sabra Celebrates Fans With Freebies, Filters And Flavorful Fun For Hummus Day 2021

"We love making America's favorite hummus," said Lauren Fuller, Head of Brand & Communication at Sabra. "Hummus Day is dedicated to celebrating hummus enthusiasts everywhere. This delicious, plant-based food has been embraced by vegans and beef meat eaters, dippers and spreaders, fussy and fearless eaters alike. Sabra has a flavor for everyone, and everyone has a favorite flavor! Today is the day we thank fans and hail Hummusapians everywhere."

Join the Hummus Day Fun:

Dip into Sabra's newest hummus variety:

Sabra's latest crave-able flavor tops creamy hummus with a mouth-watering blend of onion, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and garlic. Sabra Everything Bagel Seasoned Hummus is the perfect way to start the day or a delicious way to top off an afternoon snack.

Take the #SabraHummusChallenge on TikTok:

Tell us your favorite Sabra hummus flavor, without telling us your favorite Sabra hummus flavor in a TikTok video. Share for a chance to win a year's supply of Sabra Hummus. #SabraHummusChallenge

Get Hummus Inspired on Pinterest:

Are you Classic or Supremely Spicy? Something in between? Visit us on Pinterest to see what your favorite flavor says about you and get more hummus day inspiration.

Show your hummus love on Instagram:

Check out Sabra's filter and sticker options on Instagram to showcase your hummus love.

Free Hummus and discount coupons through Ibotta:

Sabra gave away 10,000 cash back offers and 5,000 $0.50 rebates leading up to Hummus Day with Ibotta offers for Sabra Hummus.

Sabra established May 13th as National Hummus Day in 2013 with an official listing in the Chase Calendar of Events to thank fans for making the brand America's favorite hummus. Sabra proudly shares the annual occasion (which coincides with International Hummus Day) with chefs, home cooks and hummus eaters everywhere, celebrating the uniquely delicious, flavorful and versatile food. All Sabra Hummus tubs are vegan, gluten free, kosher and made without genetically engineered ingredients.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO*, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher, and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com

www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

*Made without genetically engineered ingredients.

SOURCE Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

