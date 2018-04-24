Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring - Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

"Everything starts in the kitchen at Sabra, and this incredible variety is no exception," said Ryan Saghir, digital marketing director at Sabra. "But now more than ever, this recipe was also influenced by insights derived from social media. We relied heavily on influencer input and the conversations food enthusiasts are having online to inspire this delicious limited-edition variety. We are thrilled to bring a plant-based hummus with the delicious flavors of BBQ to the table and look forward to hearing feedback both online and offline."

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika blends Sabra's traditional Classic Hummus recipe with smoked paprika and a garnish of tender, shredded BBQ jackfruit. This variety is made without genetically modified ingredients (non-GMO), gluten free, kosher and is 100% vegan for those seeking plant-based food alternatives.

"Just in time for spring, we expect Sweet and Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit will fit right into your next get-together or boost your next small meal with a burst of bold flavor," said Ruo Jing, brand manager at Sabra. "If you love the flavor of barbeque and are seeking more plant-based foods you can enjoy and feel great about, we think you will really want to try this hummus. Pair it with your favorite chips, veggies or spread on a warm pita or eat it with a spoon- we think it's that good."

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika is rolling out into the market now and is available in the deli section of grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide. Find locations of where to buy Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika here: http://www.sabra.com

About Sabra Dipping Company

Sabra Dipping Company is the leader in the Fresh Dips category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Sabra's award-winning products offer consumers fresh new ways of eating and connecting and include more than a dozen flavors of hummus and a wide range of refrigerated dips including salsa, guacamole and tzatziki. Sabra's range of offerings includes items that are vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher, vegan and made without genetically engineered ingredients and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers and through food service. Sabra operates a gold LEED certified factory in Virginia. Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra, www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

Sabra Dipping Company is a U.S./Canadian joint venture between PepsiCo and Strauss Group.

