Sabra® Launches Roasted Garlic & Spicy Harissa Mediterranean Garlic Dips

Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Creamy, Garlicy Game-Changers Debut at Target and on Amazon Fresh

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabra®, maker of America's most-loved hummus and plant-based dips and spreads, is giving dip lovers a chance to fall more deeply in love with the rich taste of the Mediterranean. Launching in two irresistible varieties -- Roasted Garlic and Spicy Harissa -- these smooth, creamy, and bold-flavored dips shine as sophisticated swaps for 'same-old' dips such as Ranch and French Onion. Sabra's Mediterranean Garlic Dips are plant-based, dairy-free and hitting shelves at Target stores across the Midwest now, and nationally on Amazon Fresh by early October. This introduction follows on the heels of Sabra's recent launch of bold new flavor varieties of hummus.

Sabra Mediterranean Garlic Dip: Spicy Harissa
Sabra Mediterranean Garlic Dip: Roasted Garlic
"We're thrilled to launch another big flavor innovation in dips," said Sabra's Global Chief Research, Development and Sustainability Officer, Olu Diyaolu. "Sabra's Mediterranean Garlic Dips were crafted from a place of food passion and a determination to delight dip lovers with outstanding taste, vibrant herbs, spices and a creamy, satisfying texture. The Roasted Garlic and Harissa dips deliver such a rich and bold flavor, that they instantly jazz up everything from chips and veggies to salads and fish dishes. If you've been eating the same white dip your entire life and are ready for something new, we think you'll savor the flavor of the Mediterranean and retire the rest."

Sabra's Mediterranean Garlic Dips offer a delicious alternative to typical white dips. Inspired by traditional recipes featuring zesty herbs and spices, drizzles of olive oil and sea salt, Roasted Garlic boasts deep and slightly sweet notes while Harissa pairs the bite of red chiles with the rich flavors of coriander and caraway. The new dips offer a clean ingredient line, no artificial preservatives and are dairy-free, making them a delicious, creamy choice for vegans and millions of lactose-intolerant Americans who avoid standard white dips.

Sabra Mediterranean Garlic Dips are available in the deli department and are plant-based, gluten- free, kosher and made with non-GMO ingredients. 

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC
With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and maker of America's most-loved hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile plant-based dip, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing a variety of hummus and guacamole dips, Sabra exists to unite and delight the world around planet positive food. 

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA. Sabra is headquartered in New York. Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO**, vegetarian, gluten-free, kosher, and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.
**Not made with genetically engineered ingredients.

SOURCE Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

