Sabra Names Joey Bergstein as President and CEO

"Sabra's portfolio sits naturally at the intersection of better-for-you food and sustainability, two areas of personal passion," said Joey Bergstein, incoming Sabra CEO. "Building on Sabra's remarkable success, we have an enormous opportunity to satisfy people's desire for delicious and accessible foods while helping to foster a more sustainable future. As a longtime fan of Sabra, I look forward to working with an outstanding team to grow one of the most iconic plant-based food brands in the world."

Bergstein joined Seventh Generation in 2011 and served as CEO since 2017. In that role he set a clear and inspiring mission for the company to transform the world into a healthy, sustainable and equitable place for generations to come. Based on that mission, he led the company to develop and deploy innovative sales, marketing, eCommerce and advocacy programs, as well as a stream of profitable, disruptive, sustainability-driven innovation. Prior to joining Seventh Generation, he held a variety of executive leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, Molson and Diageo. Bergstein will continue to serve as an active member of the Seventh Generation Social Mission Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joey to Sabra," said David Rader, Sabra Board Chair. "A transformational leader, Joey is uniquely positioned to propel Sabra's growth while ensuring our every success also nourishes human and environmental wellness. During his time at Seventh Generation, Joey set a clear and inspiring mission and built a business with a focus on growth through sustainability. As we launch this transition, we thank Tomer Harpaz for his extraordinary contributions and leadership as CEO during the past three years."

According to IRI, for the latest 52 weeks ending June 13th, 2021, the total fresh dips category is estimated at $2.7 billion. Hummus represents more than 31.6% of all fresh dip dollar sales and Sabra maintains 61.3% market share of hummus.

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO*, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher, and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

*Made without genetically engineered ingredients.

