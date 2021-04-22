Sabra Plants Seeds For Future Outlining Ambitious Sustainability Strategy On Earth Day

"The onus upon us, as corporate citizens of the world, is great, but make no mistake, the opportunity to affect change is extraordinary," said Tomer Harpaz, Sabra CEO. "Today, and every day, we at Sabra have the potential to nourish people and planet. Our key success drivers are inherently and inextricably linked with the health and sustainability of the entire value chain."

"Today, and every day, we at Sabra have the potential to nourish people and planet."

In an all-employee meeting, Harpaz and Sabra's Sustainability Leadership Team identified key areas of impact grounded in the belief that when people and communities are nourished, society and the environment can flourish. The brand's strategy is designed to hit ambitious, yet essential, targets aligned with the United Nations Sustainability Goals by 2030.

Sabra 2030 Hummus Production Sustainability Goals

100% Renewable electricity

100% Zero-waste to landfill

100% Recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging

"Environmental stewardship is a shared responsibility we proudly embrace at Sabra," said Susan Hickey, Senior Director, Procurement and Sustainability at Sabra. "We source our chickpeas from growers in the U.S. and are ever mindful of the way we operate within the environment. Today, we are inviting and empowering the broader Sabra family, from employees and vendors to suppliers and customers, to join us in committing to achievable and impactful science-based targets."

Sabra will report annually on progress toward stated sustainability goals, including near-term transformational targets.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO*, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra,

www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

*Not made with genetically engineered ingredients.

SOURCE Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sabra.com

