Sabre & INFINI sign new Japan distribution agreement

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced that INFINI has been appointed as the official distributor of the Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS) in Japan. INFINI will now market and sell the Sabre GDS in Japan alongside the INFINI distribution product. This ground-breaking agreement also ensures that travel agents across the market have access to Sabre's cutting-edge technology solutions that enable the delivery of compelling offers to travelers, provide access to a rich, global travel marketplace, and generate a seamless experience to customers.

"INFINI is pleased to provide access to Sabre's rich content and leading technology solutions to travel agents in Japan. Under this significant agreement we will ensure that our customers are best-equipped to address the fast-changing industry in which we operate," said Kimio Uemura, CEO, INFINI. "We are confident that our local expertise, paired with Sabre's global content and innovative technology, will deliver superior, end-to-end experiences to travelers," he added.

With travelers to Japan near 32 million in 20181, INFINI is a key partner in supporting local travel agencies and online travel agencies (OTAs) that are increasing their global footprint. The new agreement with Sabre extends INFINI's portfolio to also include global functionalities that will provide optimal solutions to agents with international customers, allowing them to offer seamless support and service.

"Our new agreement with INFINI demonstrates Sabre's commitment to the continued success of Asia Pacific's travel industry. We are pleased to partner with INFINI as our official distributor in Japan and provide the agency community with access to over 420 airlines and 285,000 hotel properties, in addition to industry leading technology solutions as we reimagine the future of travel together," said Todd Arthur, vice president, Sabre.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About INFINI

INFINI Travel Information, Inc. (Head office: Tokyo Akasaka) is the reservation and ticketing system and related products for travel agents and connects with more than 350 airlines worldwide. INFINI, the leading GDS in Japan, deploys more than 20,000 reservation and ticketing terminals. Using Sabre's software and technology, INFINI also distributes proprietary content to travel business users that offer overseas travel services, mainly based on the provision of airline reservation and ticketing system functions in Japanese market.

