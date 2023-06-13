Sabre and Air Canada form strategic distribution and retailing partnership

New, multi-year distribution agreement includes full range of NDC-sourced Air Canada content for Sabre-connected travel agencies

Long-term partnership ensures worldwide distribution via the Sabre travel marketplace

Launch of Air Canada's NDC content expected in the coming months

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, announced today the completion of a new multi-year distribution agreement that provides Sabre-connected agencies with long-term access to Air Canada's full content via NDC channels. Under the agreement, Sabre will be able to provide agencies with significantly improved content and offers from Air Canada, including the airline's dynamically priced fares and new ancillary services.

Canada's flagship carrier Air Canada is actively working with Sabre on the launch of the airline's NDC offers in the Sabre travel marketplace. The two companies expect to activate Air Canada's NDC content in Sabre within the coming months. Once Air Canada's NDC connection to Sabre is live, the Distribution Cost Recovery previously announced by Air Canada will be waived for Sabre-connected travel agencies using this path.

"We're proud to be taking this next step with Sabre, providing the broadest range of rich Air Canada content, travel options and services to our customers and agency partners," said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital for Air Canada. "Air Canada recognizes and appreciates Sabre's progressive approach and the significant technology investments they're making, which taken together, will deliver meaningful value to all travel industry stakeholders. This new partnership is the result of long-standing discussions, and it marks a significant next step towards delivering on Air Canada's distribution promise: a smooth transition for agencies and travel buyers—both larger and smaller."

A cornerstone of Air Canada's distribution modernization strategy, NDC focuses on providing more personalized content as well as access to the best possible prices across channels. Improved distribution capabilities will likewise support the airline's commercial strategy with fleet modernization and expansion plans, including investment in dozens of new, fuel-efficient Airbus A220 and A321XLR aircraft.

"NDC is a corporate priority for Sabre as an enabler of modern retailing. We share this vision with Air Canada and support its ambitious retailing and distribution goals, while ensuring agencies will benefit from the ample choice, efficiency and transparency of the Sabre Travel Marketplace," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer for Sabre Travel Solutions. "This agreement demonstrates Sabre's deep commitment to driving value and serving the diverse interests of the global travel marketplace - airlines, travel agencies and the travelers they serve."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investors

Brian Roberts

[email protected]

Air Canada Contacts:

Media: [email protected]

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada new s: aircanada.com

Media Resources: Photos || Videos || B-Roll || Articles

SOURCE Sabre Corporation