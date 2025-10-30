Sabre and All Nippon Airways mark milestone with the launch of global NDC content

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, and All Nippon Airways today reach a landmark moment together with the global launch of New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace. With this collaboration, All Nippon Airways becomes the first carrier in Japan to activate NDC content.

Sabre-connected agencies in more than 40 countries around the world can now shop, book, and service the Skytrax 5-star airline's NDC offers within a single cloud-native workflow that can scale with business needs. The launch further strengthens the two companies' decades-long relationship, with All Nippon Airways already distributing its traditional content through Sabre , as well as using its Network Planning and Optimization technology.

"ANA is dedicated to enhancing the overall customer experience, including the purchasing journey," said Keiji Omae, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience at All Nippon Airways. "Our partnership with Sabre enables ANA's NDC initiative to deliver greater reach and more diverse distribution channels to meet customer needs. We are delighted to offer broader choices and more enriching experiences through SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace."

"We're thrilled to activate NDC content distribution for All Nippon Airways," said Chris Wilding, Senior Vice President, Airline Distribution, Sabre. "This achievement represents both Sabre and All Nippon Airways' commitment to creating new value for the travel industry by innovating how air travel is retailed. NDC is a key pillar of our strategy to provide the content, capabilities and expertise airlines need to create and distribute their offers consistently across channels, and to help agencies access multiple types of content efficiently, at scale."

Sabre continues to lead the industry on NDC, with All Nippon Airways joining the industry's leading NDC portfolio on SabreMosaic Travel Marketplace, alongside traditional content, more than 150 low-cost carriers, two million lodging options, and leading rail and car providers.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About All Nippon Airways

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. Today, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

ANA HD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.

ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 12 consecutive years.

In 2025, ANA was honored with FlightGlobal's Executive Leadership: Asia-Pacific Award for its visionary leadership and strategic growth.

ANA is also a four-time recipient of the ATW Airline of the Year award, recognized for excellence in aviation.

ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for eight consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for nine consecutive years.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

