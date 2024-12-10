Sabre and American Airlines extend IT partnership; multi-year agreement paves way for joint technology modernization and innovation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, and American Airlines today announced the multi-year renewal of their technology partnership, including the provision of the SabreSonic® Passenger Service System (PSS).

The renewal signals the continuation of an exciting era in the partnership between American and Sabre as the companies look to push the boundaries of modern travel technology and significantly enhance the traveler experience, together.

"At American, our customers are at the center of each decision we make," said Scott Laurence, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Retailing at American Airlines. "American is focused on leveraging solutions, like SabreSonic, that meet the needs of our customers and our team, and we're pleased to extend our partnership with Sabre."

The partnership between Sabre and American over the past decade has had an important impact on the SabreSonic PSS, ultimately influencing innovations and features that benefit the entire airline industry and travelers alike, including intelligent seat re-accommodation, new capabilities in inventory, and enhanced cabin functionality and rules.

"American is a leader in the global airline space, and we are proud our solutions continue to meet and exceed its needs and expectations in the ever-evolving travel industry," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "American is one of our most valued customers. We look forward to this ongoing partnership and we are committed to supporting American's commercial and technology strategies and efforts to put customers' needs front and center."

In addition to renewing the SabreSonic agreement, American has extended its subscription with Sabre PRISM, a corporate travel contract management solution. These agreements follow last year's announcement of availability of American's NDC offers through Sabre's Global Distribution System (GDS).

Last week, Sabre and American resolved litigation in connection with a 2011 lawsuit initiated by US Airways.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale, and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies, and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About American Airlines Group

As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life's Journey®.

