Sabre and American Airlines renew global distribution agreement as the industry eyes recovery

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and American Airlines have renewed their long-term, worldwide distribution agreement.

Under the renewed agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute American Airlines flights and services through the Sabre travel marketplace, ensuring that Sabre connected-agencies will continue to have access to the same American Airlines content, including branded fares, ancillary products and services.

"It's been a challenging year for the travel industry, and it is critical to us that we support our agency community well," said Alison Taylor, chief customer officer of American Airlines. "Sabre remains important to American, as we work together with our mutual agency partners to facilitate bookings."

American Airlines is a long-standing Sabre customer employing Sabre's travel marketplace as well its SabreSonic reservations system, and multiple other airline IT solutions. With a partnership that extends over 20 years, Sabre and American are committed to delivering relevant and meaningful content that helps connect travelers with experiences that matter in their lives.

"As the industry continues to deal with the fallout from COVID-19, distribution of air content through the Sabre global distribution system (GDS) remains an important part of a carrier's distribution strategy," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer for Sabre Travel Solutions. "This agreement strengthens our long-term and ongoing collaboration with American Airlines and demonstrates our shared commitment to providing the hundreds of thousands of Sabre-connected travel agencies and the travelers they serve with the most relevant air content."

In addition, American continues to collaborate with Sabre on NDC as part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing a seamless booking experience and the development of next-generation retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that benefit airlines, travel retailers and consumers. Sabre recently announced it had achieved Level 4 Certification and is partnering with several airlines as part of its Beyond NDC initiative.

About American Airlines Group

American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

