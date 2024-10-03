Sabre and Arajet sign long-term distribution agreement to expand reach and boost sales

The multi-year agreement will allow the airline to strengthen the distribution of its flight inventory through Sabre's global network of travel buyers.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading provider of software and technology that powers the global travel industry, announced today a multi-year distribution agreement with the Dominican flag carrier Arajet.

Under the agreement, Arajet will distribute its inventory of flights, offers and services through a vast network of travel agents across the world, giving Sabre-connected agents access to additional airline content to create personalized offers and experiences for their leisure travelers through the Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS).

"Sabre stands out as a compelling partner choice because of its distribution network and advanced technology, which aligns perfectly with the flexibility we need to achieve our objectives," said Nacim Yala, chief commercial and business strategy officer at Arajet. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Sabre beyond its Radixx Res passenger services system (PSS) to now distribute our content through the Sabre GDS. This allows us to expand our reach in the Americas, bringing the best offers to an extensive travel agency network and making it easier to sell our products to the millions of travelers they serve."

Today, the low-price carrier offers flights throughout the Caribbean and the Americas, including 23 destinations in 16 countries and a fleet of 10 aircraft flying over the Americas region. It has transported over 1.3 million passengers in almost a year of operation.

"Arajet is a rapidly growing airline in the region. We are delighted that Arajet has decided to expand their partnership with Sabre," said Chris Wilding, senior vice president, air distribution, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We look forward to helping Arajet achieve its business objectives, and to providing travel agencies around the world with easy and efficient access to more options for their travelers to visit the many beautiful destinations in this region."

Sabre's multi-source platform strategy enables the efficient consumption and normalization of travel content, addressing the growing challenge of content fragmentation. This approach allows Sabre to integrate any multi-source content in the GDS, including EDIFACT, NDC and LCC, equipping carriers with a more dynamic retailing experience, while ensuring travel buyers to continue to have access to the broadest content.

About Arajet

Arajet is the first low-price airline in the Caribbean region. It began operations in September 2022 from its base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, under its Dominican Republic air operator certificate (AOC). Arajet operates a new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft fleet that provides safe and affordable travel to and from the Dominican Republic to various destinations in North, Central, South America, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.Arajet.com

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized travelers experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

