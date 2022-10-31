Sabre and BCD Travel announce landmark technology partnership focused on growth, innovation and evolution of corporate travel

Expanded agreement anticipates meaningful growth in GDS bookings through Sabre

Two like-minded companies dedicated to co-investment and collaboration of innovative solutions that will seek to accelerate the technology-driven evolution of the industry

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) and BCD Travel today announced a long-term, multi-faceted strategic partnership that is expected to drive meaningful growth and advancement for both companies and across the travel ecosystem.

Under the newly expanded and long-term technology agreement, BCD Travel expects to increase its booking levels with Sabre. Additionally, the two companies will jointly invest and collaborate on new and advanced solutions that will help accelerate the technology-driven evolution underway across the corporate travel ecosystem.

"BCD Travel is a long-time, valued Sabre partner. Over the years, we've tackled industry challenges, innovated and grown together. Today, we take another important step in our partnership as we mutually commit to advancing the future of the travel," said Kurt Ekert, president of Sabre. "This agreement demonstrates our continuing commitment to helping BCD achieve its objectives to differentiate its offerings, improve operational efficiency and grow. Whether that takes the form of providing solutions, or enabling solutions, we will continue to build and sustain the value-added relationship we've enjoyed with BCD for so many years."

The partnership will see the two industry leaders focus on creative solutions for managing growing complexities and evolving customer expectations as well as transforming the impacts of technology and marketplace dynamics into opportunities. Sabre will continue to utilize its technical expertise, innovative energies and corporate stability to help enable BCD's success globally.

"This agreement is in line with our strategy to improve our agility, flexibility and responsiveness in a shifting environment," said BCD Travel CEO and President John Snyder. "By extending our long-standing partnership with Sabre, we'll streamline our distribution technology footprint and simplify our operational, technical and future development infrastructure, allowing us to move more rapidly on our clients' behalf as we innovate, anticipate and adjust to emerging market opportunities. As we focus on post-Covid travel complexities and engage on deeper technology collaboration and joint development areas, we will enhance our speed to market with functionalities to improve travelers' planning and booking experience including bringing NDC to life."

As BCD and Sabre extend and deepen their existing relationship, both companies are expected to benefit as Sabre pursues its ambitious goals of:

Accomplishing its tech transformation with cloud migration, microservice enabled architecture, and use of the latest smart technologies and digital innovations like AI and ML for a future-ready environment both Sabre and BCD can utilize.

Continuing to champion balanced supplier distribution economics on behalf of travel industry constituents for the content access our customers need.

Delivering premium retailing, distribution and fulfillment capabilities, including NDC-enabled solutions, across the value chain.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps companies make the most of what they spend on travel. We give travelers innovative tools that keep them safe and productive and help them make good choices on the road. We partner with travel and procurement leaders to simplify the complexities of business travel, drive savings and satisfaction, and move whole companies toward their goals. In short, we help our clients travel smart and achieve more. We make this happen in 106 countries with a global client retention rate of 97%, the highest in the industry. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BCD Travel (global corporate travel management and its subsidiary BCD Meetings & Events, global meetings and events agency) and Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE Sabre Corporation