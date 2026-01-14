Sabre and BizTrip AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Agentic AI Solutions for Global Corporate Travel Market

Sabre and Biztrip AI combine their AI technologies to transform travel booking and management with Biztrip's next-generation AI assistants for TMCs, suppliers, and enterprises; Sabre also makes minority investment in start-up

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a trusted provider of enterprise SaaS solutions for travel, and BizTrip AI, a pioneering agentic AI travel platform, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and bring to market a suite of AI-powered corporate travel assistants that utilize natural language processing to handle complex booking workflows, real-time itinerary management, and intelligent policy automation for Travel Management Companies (TMCs), airlines, hotels, and corporate clients worldwide. In addition to this strategic partnership, Sabre has made a minority investment in BizTrip AI.

The partnership combines Sabre's first-to-market agentic APIs, proprietary Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, and global travel marketplace technology with BizTrip AI's proprietary Travel LLM (Large Language Model) and agentic AI capabilities. As a result, BizTrip AI now utilizes Sabre's robust technology infrastructure, including:

SabreMosaic™ Travel Marketplace for comprehensive real-time inventory access across air, lodging, and ground transportation

Sabre's MCP gateways, hosted in its scalable, secure cloud platform for enterprise-grade operation

Global supplier connectivity serving 50,000+ Travel Management Companies worldwide

Sabre has long been the backbone of the travel industry and has evolved to power a number of travel start-ups with its agentic-ready APIs and a proprietary MCP "universal translator," which make the complex language of travel technology understandable to any AI agent. This infrastructure enables AI systems to move beyond passive suggestions to autonomous actions—booking, rebooking, and optimizing trips in real time within governed frameworks.

"Sabre's travel mastery, pace of transformation, and extensive travel data cloud fuel cutting-edge innovation for partners like BizTrip AI and their sophisticated agentic solutions," said Garry Wiseman, Chief Product Officer, Sabre Corporation. "Additionally, our minority investment reflects our confidence in the transformative potential of agentic AI and our commitment to fostering innovation across the travel ecosystem."

BizTrip AI's proprietary Travel LLM continuously learns from booking patterns, corporate policies, and traveler preferences. The multi-agent architecture includes specialized AI agents for planning, real-time trip support, expense management, and analytics—all working together to deliver seamless travel experiences.

"The technical synergy between Sabre's robust marketplace technology and our Travel Brain AI creates unprecedented possibilities," said Scott Persinger, Co-Founder and CTO of BizTrip AI. "The SabreMosaic platform and MCPs provide the scalable foundation we need to serve thousands of TMCs globally, while our agentic AI delivers the personalization and automation that modern travelers and travel managers demand. This is enterprise AI at global scale."

Biztrip AI products and solutions are currently available for enterprise pilots, with general availability planned for Q2 2026. TMCs, airlines, hotels, and corporate travel managers interested in Biztrip AI solutions can visit www.biztrip.ai for more information. Sabre customers can also contact their account representative for more information on Sabre's agentic AI capabilities.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a broad spectrum of travel businesses including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that enable its clients to operate more efficiently, generate revenue and offer personalized travel experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in over 160 countries. www.sabre.com

About BizTrip AI

BizTrip AI is revolutionizing corporate travel with agentic AI that delivers personalized, cost-effective booking experiences for enterprises worldwide. The company's proprietary Travel LLM and multi-agent platform combines intelligent automation with deep personalization, enabling companies to reduce travel costs by 8-15% while providing employees with consumer-grade booking experiences. Backed by AI Fund and co-founded by travel industry veteran Tom Romary (founder of Yapta, acquired by Coupa) and AI pioneer Andrew Ng (founder of Google Brain and Coursera), BizTrip AI serves Fortune 500 companies including Moderna and has strategic partnerships with leading travel technology providers. For more information, visit biztrip.ai.

