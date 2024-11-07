Sabre and BookLogic partner to advance retailing and distribution strategies across Turkey and the Middle East

Collaboration brings SynXis® platform and global GDS/IDS connectivity and alternative distribution channels for up to 1,200 independent hotels and resorts globally with a focus on driving growth in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and ISTANBUL, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Hospitality, a division of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new partnership with BookLogic, a leading hotel & travel technology platform known for increasing accommodation revenues and profitability. This collaboration, which marks a significant step in expanding the global distribution and retailing capabilities of both companies, focuses on driving growth in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions, with particular emphasis on United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey as well as Qatar and Saudi Arabia. This partnership reflects both companies' commitment to regional growth and innovation.

The collaboration will begin by connecting up to 1,200 hotels from BookLogic's portfolio to leading Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) and Internet Distribution Systems (IDS). Future plans include expanding to online travel agency (OTA) integration, BookLogic's long-tail distribution channels, and comprehensive retail solutions. This layered approach allows BookLogic to scale its offerings and marketing distribution opportunities to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry, offering hoteliers a complete ecosystem and landscape for managing optimized operations, distribution, and efficient guest engagement. Sabre Hospitality and BookLogic also share strategic priorities in payment automation, dynamic packaging technology, alternative regional distribution, and guest experience, creating a strong foundation for future growth and innovation.

"Partnering with BookLogic will enable Sabre Hospitality to expand its reach in key markets such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey," said Frank Trampert, Senior Vice President, Global Managing Director at Sabre Hospitality. "By utilizing the power of our SynXis platform, BookLogic will offer best-in-class distribution and retailing services to independent hotels, helping them unlock new opportunities and drive operational efficiency in a competitive market."

Expanding Regional Focus with SynXis and BookLogic

Utilizing Sabre's SynXis Retailing platform integrated with the BookLogic system, the partnership brings a robust set of features and connections to the MEA region, one of Sabre Hospitality's key growth areas. SynXis, the leading global hospitality commerce and distribution platform, connects hotels to over 600 channels and provides a reliable, cloud-based foundation that helps streamline hotel operations and drive insights across all distribution channels.

BookLogic and Sabre enhance the combined system's capabilities by expanding hotels' market reach and boosting their operational efficiency. This synergy empowers their hotels to optimize their revenue strategies, deliver personalized guest experiences, and strengthen their sales and marketing outreach. It helps enable hoteliers to deploy a unified fully integrated system that supports seamless connectivity and effective management across multiple channels.

"Joining forces with Sabre Hospitality represents an exciting milestone for BookLogic as we extend our innovative distribution and travel tech capabilities to the SynXis platform," said Oral Yigitkus, Founder of BookLogic. "This collaboration enhances our sales and marketing reach, strengthens our combined presence, and opens new growth opportunities for both companies. It is a natural fit, combining our expertise in distribution with Sabre Hospitality's innovative technology. Our deep understanding of the independent hotel market and Sabre Hospitality's global technology create an integrated ecosystem that enhances operational agility, increases corporate sales network and maximizes revenue potential for our mutual clients."

With a mutual focus on co-investing in the region, Sabre and BookLogic aim to support independent hotels and small hotel groups in offering enhanced services in local languages, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing market. The combined technology, including the advanced two-way integration and APIs, delivers tools designed to meet the specific needs of the MEA market, bolstering the ability of hoteliers to engage guests and optimize revenue in a dynamic and competitive landscape.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About BookLogic

Founded in 2004, BookLogic specializes in maximizing earnings for hotels and accommodation providers through customizable software solutions. The company provides a comprehensive distribution network for hotels, online & offline travel agencies, wholesalers and tour operators. As a pioneering travel technology platform, BookLogic connects hospitality providers and travel companies, offering efficient, user-friendly tools that streamline operations. By leveraging advanced distribution & pricing strategies and seamless integration options, BookLogic empowers its clients to optimize performance, increase market reach, and enhance guest experiences.

