Sabre and COPA Airlines Sign Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Copa Airlines, one of the leading airlines in Latin America, have signed a new long-term, worldwide distribution agreement.

This new agreement ensures that Sabre will continue to distribute Copa Airlines' content to hundreds of thousands of travel agencies and thousands of corporations through the Sabre travel marketplace (GDS), helping Copa to power future revenue growth while reaching the market segments associated with the GDS.

After being grounded for five months due to the closure of their main hub in Panama City, Panama, Copa Airlines restarted limited operations in August. The carrier has been gradually adding flights, working to rebuild the vital connectivity previously offered through its Hub of the Americas®, located in Panama. As Copa expands the number of destinations, it is essential to have a robust, wide-reaching distribution solution that allows the airline to continue its mission of connecting families, tourists, businesses, and communities throughout the Americas.

"As we work to rebuild our international network and intra-Americas connectivity, it is important to provide our customers with a wide array of choices and booking flexibility," said Dennis Cary, Chief Commercial Officer of Copa Airlines. "The Sabre GDS will help us rebuild our network and achieve our revenue goals by promoting, personalizing and selling our products through travel management companies, corporate travel departments and travel agents around the world."

Based in Panama, Copa has been operating for more than 70 years, having established its signature Hub of the Americas® as Latin America's leading international connecting gateway. Copa Airlines is among the nearly 400 global airlines that use the Sabre GDS to reach the broadest audience to sell their products and services.

"Sabre is thrilled to strengthen its long-standing partnership with Copa Airlines. Through the Sabre GDS, Copa can leverage a wide range of services to promote, personalize and sell its products," said Ana Maria Escobar, vice president and general manager Latin America & the Caribbean, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Sabre's extensive travel marketplace will enable the agency community access to Copa content, helping Copa increase sales revenue and profitability."

The Sabre travel marketplace is instrumental in facilitating the marketing, sale and servicing of airfares, hotel rooms, rental cars, rail tickets and other types of travel to buyers around the world who use it to shop, book and manage travel.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Copa Airlines

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America. Operating continuously for more than 70 years, it has established the Hub of the Americas in Panama City as the continent's leading hub. Copa has one of the industry's youngest and most modern fleets of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft, serving countries across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. The airline consistently delivers on-time performance above 90%, among the best in the industry worldwide. To plan your travel and manage your reservations, securely buy tickets in seven currencies, use Web Check-in, print boarding passes and find information about travel policies and immigration requirements, visit www.copa.com.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

https://www.sabre.com/

